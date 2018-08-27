Win Probability 94.2%

ARI
DAL
ARI 94.2%

ARI

17

DAL

0

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ARI105
    • 111DAL

  • Turnovers

    • ARI0
    • 5DAL

  • Possession

    ARIDAL
    13:3716:23

  • 1st Downs

    • ARI4
    • 6DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • 92°
  • Line: ARI -14.5
  • Over/Under: 37
Capacity: 100,000

HALFTIME

ARI DAL 50 20 20 ARI DAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 94.2
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Cardinals14317
Cowboys000
first QuarterARIDAL
TD
4:14
Trent Sherfield 0 Yrd Fumble Recovery , P.Dawson extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
5 plays, 22 yards, 2:50
70
TD
3:26
Patrick Peterson 30 Yrd Interception Return, P.Dawson extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
2 plays, 1 yard, 0:48
140
second QuarterARIDAL
FG
6:51
Phil Dawson Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 41 yards, 3:35
170

