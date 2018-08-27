Giants LB Olivier Vernon hurts ankle at practice; X-rays negative Giants outside linebacker Olivier Vernon was carted off the field with an ankle injury. Vernon was hurt when he went inside a block and had his foot tangle with an offensive lineman. X-rays were negative.

Dalton enjoys warm welcome in Bengals' 26-13 win over Bills Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton celebrated a warm reception in Buffalo by completing two touchdown passes in leading Cincinnati to a 26-13 preseason win over the Bills on Sunday.

Allen has rough game against Bengals Josh Allen gets sacked five times and throws for 34 yards in Buffalo's loss to Cincinnati in the preseason.

Dalton tosses 2 TDs in Buffalo Andy Dalton throws for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Cincinnati's preseason game in Buffalo.

Sources: Cowboys holding Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott out Sunday night With injuries to three starting offensive lineman, neither running back Ezekiel Elliott nor quarterback Dak Prescott will play Sunday night, sources told ESPN. The news means that Elliott will not play in the preseason.