Win Probability 94.2%
|ARI
|DAL
ARI 94.2%
ARI
17
DAL
0
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ARI105
- 111DAL
Turnovers
- ARI0
- 5DAL
Possession13:3716:23ARIDAL
1st Downs
- ARI4
- 6DAL
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cardinals
|14
|3
|17
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|ARI
|DAL
TD
4:14
Trent Sherfield 0 Yrd Fumble Recovery , P.Dawson extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
5 plays, 22 yards, 2:50
|7
|0
TD
3:26
Patrick Peterson 30 Yrd Interception Return, P.Dawson extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
2 plays, 1 yard, 0:48
|14
|0
|second Quarter
|ARI
|DAL
FG
6:51
Phil Dawson Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 41 yards, 3:35
|17
|0
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|32
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|47
|68
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|60
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|64
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New York
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|53
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|68
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|45
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|34
|73
