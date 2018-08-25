Win Probability 55.5%

3rd & 7 at SF 49

(11:28) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 48 for -1 yards (S.Moore). Penalty on SF-W.Richburg, Illegal Blindside Block, declined. Penalty on SF-J.Garnett, Offensive Holding, declined.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SF246
    • 148IND

  • Turnovers

    • SF0
    • 0IND

  • Possession

    SFIND
    13:5719:35

  • 1st Downs

    • SF12
    • 9IND

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Indianapolis, IN 46225
  • 81°
  • Line: IND -1.0
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 63,000
Down:4th & 8
Ball on:SF 48
Drive:8 plays, 23 yds8 plays, 23 yards, 3:32
Last Play: 3rd & 7 at SF 49
WIN %: 55.5
Jimmy GaroppoloSF, QB, #10

9/19C/ATT
135YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

1234T
49ers0606
Colts0707
second QuarterSFIND
FG
13:37
Robbie Gould Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 39 yards, 3:46
30
TD
8:47
Eric Ebron Pass From Andrew Luck for 15 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:50
37
FG
1:06
Robbie Gould Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 73 yards, 7:44
67

