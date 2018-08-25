The 49ers don't have any points to show for it but QB Jimmy Garoppolo and WR Pierre Garcon seem to finally be getting on the same page. Garcon has had a quiet preseason and camp but that duo just linked up for gains of 15 and 47, both on in-breaking routes in the intermediate area. That has been Garcon's bread and butter and should be something those two connect on regularly this season. A good sign for San Francisco's offense that Garoppolo starting to click with someone other than just Marquise Goodwin.