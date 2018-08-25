Win Probability 55.5%
|SF
|IND
IND 55.5%
SF
6
IND
7
3rd & 7 at SF 49
(11:28) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 48 for -1 yards (S.Moore). Penalty on SF-W.Richburg, Illegal Blindside Block, declined. Penalty on SF-J.Garnett, Offensive Holding, declined.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF246
- 148IND
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0IND
Possession13:5719:35SFIND
1st Downs
- SF12
- 9IND
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Colts
|0
|7
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|SF
|IND
FG
13:37
Robbie Gould Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 39 yards, 3:46
|3
|0
TD
8:47
Eric Ebron Pass From Andrew Luck for 15 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:50
|3
|7
FG
1:06
Robbie Gould Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 73 yards, 7:44
|6
|7
The 49ers don't have any points to show for it but QB Jimmy Garoppolo and WR Pierre Garcon seem to finally be getting on the same page. Garcon has had a quiet preseason and camp but that duo just linked up for gains of 15 and 47, both on in-breaking routes in the intermediate area. That has been Garcon's bread and butter and should be something those two connect on regularly this season. A good sign for San Francisco's offense that Garoppolo starting to click with someone other than just Marquise Goodwin.
NFL
The 49ers run game has struggled in the first two preseason games but veteran Alfred Morris showed some promise in his first two carries with the team. Morris is starting today with injuries to Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida and Joe Williams and he ripped off runs of 17 and 11 yards on his first two opportunities. The 17-yarder was called back for illegal formation but those are two of the best runs the Niners have had in this preseason. Morris has a real chance to make the roster after signing a little more than a week ago.
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|32
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|26
|48
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|64
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|23
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|34
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|37
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|61
