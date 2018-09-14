The Bengals were able to take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter despite a sloppy first half that saw muffed punts by both teams, Jessie Bates picking off Joe Flacco and Eric Weddle picking off Andy Dalton in the end zone but being ruled out of bounds. The biggest thing is that the Bengals' protection held up and Dalton kept going to the corner of the end zone, aided by a PI call, before he finally found A.J. Green for the touchdown.