Win Probability 93.9%
|BAL
|CIN
CIN 93.9%
BAL
0
CIN
21
R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone, Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL27
- 151CIN
Turnovers
- BAL1
- 0CIN
Possession10:156:43BALCIN
1st Downs
- BAL1
- 11CIN
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|Bengals
|14
|7
|21
|first Quarter
|BAL
|CIN
TD
10:35
A.J. Green Pass From Andy Dalton for 4 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
4 plays, 16 yards, 1:38
|0
|7
TD
6:33
A.J. Green Pass From Andy Dalton for 32 Yrds Randy Bullock Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 80 yards, 1:44
|0
|14
|second Quarter
|BAL
|CIN
TD
13:02
A.J. Green Pass From Andy Dalton for 7 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
12 plays, 72 yards, 5:53
|0
|21
Latest from BAL @ CIN
It's been a disastrous first quarter for the Ravens in Cincinnati, from Joe Flacco's interception deep in Baltimore territory to C.J. Mosley's knee injury to the inability to cover A.J. Green. This has been the norm at Paul Brown Stadium for the Ravens, who have lost seven of their last nine trips there.
NFL
Reporters sat down with Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin earlier in the week and he lamented the fact that rookie defensive end Sam Hubbard didn't get much playing time against the Colts (outside of acting as a fullback for a Joe Mixon touchdown). Austin said Hubbard had earned the right to play more. Well he clearly meant his words. Hubbard was inserted early in the first quarter and sacked Joe Flacco on first down for an 11 yard loss.
NFL
The Bengals were able to take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter despite a sloppy first half that saw muffed punts by both teams, Jessie Bates picking off Joe Flacco and Eric Weddle picking off Andy Dalton in the end zone but being ruled out of bounds. The biggest thing is that the Bengals' protection held up and Dalton kept going to the corner of the end zone, aided by a PI call, before he finally found A.J. Green for the touchdown.
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|3
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|23
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|21
|21
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|21
|21
