Win Probability 93.9%

BAL
CIN
CIN 93.9%

BAL

0

CIN

21

R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BAL27
    • 151CIN

  • Turnovers

    • BAL1
    • 0CIN

  • Possession

    BALCIN
    10:156:43

  • 1st Downs

    • BAL1
    • 11CIN

Game Information

Paul Brown Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • 75°
  • Line: BAL -1.0
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 65,515
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BAL 25
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
BAL CIN 50 20 20 BAL CIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 93.9
R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Randy BullockCIN, PK, #4

4NO.
3TB
75TB%
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Ravens000
Bengals14721
first QuarterBALCIN
TD
10:35
A.J. Green Pass From Andy Dalton for 4 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
4 plays, 16 yards, 1:38
07
TD
6:33
A.J. Green Pass From Andy Dalton for 32 Yrds Randy Bullock Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 80 yards, 1:44
014
second QuarterBALCIN
TD
13:02
A.J. Green Pass From Andy Dalton for 7 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
12 plays, 72 yards, 5:53
021

NFL News