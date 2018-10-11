Win Probability 63.1%
|PHI
|NYG
PHI 63.1%
PHI
7
NYG
3
4th & 9 at 50
(7:01) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to NYG 9, Center-R.Lovato, fair catch by O.Beckham.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI62
- 68NYG
Turnovers
- PHI0
- 1NYG
Possession3:544:10PHINYG
1st Downs
- PHI2
- 2NYG
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|7
|7
|Giants
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|PHI
|NYG
TD
13:15
Alshon Jeffery Pass From Carson Wentz for 13 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
3 plays, 16 yards, 1:00
|7
|0
FG
10:09
Aldrick Rosas Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 60 yards, 3:09
|7
|3
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from PHI @ NYG
NFL
NFL
NFL
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|83
|87
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|83
|96
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|104
|New York
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|104
|128
NFL News
Young: Trubisky can't be worried about being perfect
Steve Young talks about how Mitchell Trubisky can follow up with another big game in Week 6.
Young thinks Mahomes will need to adjust against the Pats
Steve Young breaks down the New England game plan for Patrick Mahomes.
Broncos need to take advantage of banged up Rams
Steve Young discusses why Denver can be the first to defeat the Los Angeles Rams this season.
Zeke has to shine for Cowboys to win
Steve Young breaks down how Dallas can pull off a win against Jacksonville.
Young expects Chargers' defense to make Mayfield work
Steve Young thinks the tough Chargers' defense will give Baker Mayfield a tough day if he is not patient.
Young is buying into Dalton's impressive start
Steve Young expects Andy Dalton to continue playing well even with a physical game against the Stealers in Week 6.