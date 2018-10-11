Win Probability 63.1%

PHI
NYG
PHI 63.1%

PHI

7

NYG

3

4th & 9 at 50

(7:01) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to NYG 9, Center-R.Lovato, fair catch by O.Beckham.

    • PHI62
    • 68NYG

    • PHI0
    • 1NYG

    PHINYG
    3:544:10

    • PHI2
    • 2NYG

MetLife Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • East Rutherford, NJ 07073
  • 71°
  • Line: PHI -2.0
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 82,500
(7:01) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to NYG 9, Center-R.Lovato, fair catch by O.Beckham.

Cameron JohnstonPHI, P, #1

1NO.
41LONG
41.0AVG
1In 20
Eagles77
Giants33
first QuarterPHINYG
TD
13:15
Alshon Jeffery Pass From Carson Wentz for 13 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
3 plays, 16 yards, 1:00
70
FG
10:09
Aldrick Rosas Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 60 yards, 3:09
73

