Young: Trubisky can't be worried about being perfect Steve Young talks about how Mitchell Trubisky can follow up with another big game in Week 6.

Young thinks Mahomes will need to adjust against the Pats Steve Young breaks down the New England game plan for Patrick Mahomes.

Broncos need to take advantage of banged up Rams Steve Young discusses why Denver can be the first to defeat the Los Angeles Rams this season.

Zeke has to shine for Cowboys to win Steve Young breaks down how Dallas can pull off a win against Jacksonville.

Young expects Chargers' defense to make Mayfield work Steve Young thinks the tough Chargers' defense will give Baker Mayfield a tough day if he is not patient.