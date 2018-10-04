Win Probability 97.9%

IND
NE
NE 97.9%

IND

17

NE

31

1st & 10 at IND 34

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • IND298
    • 401NE

  • Turnovers

    • IND2
    • 2NE

  • Possession

    INDNE
    25:5624:45

  • 1st Downs

    • IND16
    • 25NE

Game Information

Gillette Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Foxboro, MA 02035
  • 68°
  • Line: NE -11.0
  • Over/Under: 50
Capacity: 65,878

Touchdown

(9:28) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Gordon for 34 yards, TOUCHDOWN. S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.

Josh GordonNE, WR, #10

2REC
50YDS
1TD
FOX/NFL1234T
Colts037717
Patriots7170731
first QuarterINDNE
TD
8:58
Cordarrelle Patterson Pass From Tom Brady for 1 Yard, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:02
07
second QuarterINDNE
TD
12:14
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
8 plays, 72 yards, 3:44
014
FG
8:49
Adam Vinatieri Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 39 yards, 3:25
314
TD
1:34
James White Pass From Tom Brady for 6 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 68 yards, 3:49
321
FG
0:13
Stephen Gostkowski Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 22 yards, 0:25
324
third QuarterINDNE
TD
9:48
Eric Ebron Pass From Andrew Luck for 14 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
4 plays, 35 yards, 1:56
1024
fourth QuarterINDNE
TD
12:48
Erik Swoope Pass From Andrew Luck for 13 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
10 plays, 80 yards, 4:38
1724
TD
9:19
Josh Gordon Pass From Tom Brady for 34 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:29
1731

NFL News