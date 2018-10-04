Win Probability 97.9%
|IND
|NE
NE 97.9%
IND
17
NE
31
1st & 10 at IND 34
(9:28) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Gordon for 34 yards, TOUCHDOWN. S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND298
- 401NE
Turnovers
- IND2
- 2NE
Possession25:5624:45INDNE
1st Downs
- IND16
- 25NE
Touchdown
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|0
|3
|7
|7
|17
|Patriots
|7
|17
|0
|7
|31
|first Quarter
|IND
|NE
TD
8:58
Cordarrelle Patterson Pass From Tom Brady for 1 Yard, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:02
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|IND
|NE
TD
12:14
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
8 plays, 72 yards, 3:44
|0
|14
FG
8:49
Adam Vinatieri Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 39 yards, 3:25
|3
|14
TD
1:34
James White Pass From Tom Brady for 6 Yrds Stephen Gostkowski Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 68 yards, 3:49
|3
|21
FG
0:13
Stephen Gostkowski Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 22 yards, 0:25
|3
|24
|third Quarter
|IND
|NE
TD
9:48
Eric Ebron Pass From Andrew Luck for 14 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
4 plays, 35 yards, 1:56
|10
|24
|fourth Quarter
|IND
|NE
TD
12:48
Erik Swoope Pass From Andrew Luck for 13 Yrds, A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez.
10 plays, 80 yards, 4:38
|17
|24
TD
9:19
Josh Gordon Pass From Tom Brady for 34 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:29
|17
|31
It's not surprising that the Colts are losing 24-3 to the Patriots at halftime because they've currently lost seven straight to them. What's surprising is the number of injuries that continue to pile up for the Colts. They're down to having to 41 players available after starting the game with 44, which is two less than the 46 available to be active. On the field, the Colts haven't helped themselves with a missed Adam Vinatieri 38-yard field goal and an Andrew Luck interception, which was turned into a New England field goal, late in the first half.
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|88
|56
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|108
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|100
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|82
|90
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|84
|Buffalo
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|50
|106
|New York
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|89
|89
