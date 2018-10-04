It's not surprising that the Colts are losing 24-3 to the Patriots at halftime because they've currently lost seven straight to them. What's surprising is the number of injuries that continue to pile up for the Colts. They're down to having to 41 players available after starting the game with 44, which is two less than the 46 available to be active. On the field, the Colts haven't helped themselves with a missed Adam Vinatieri 38-yard field goal and an Andrew Luck interception, which was turned into a New England field goal, late in the first half.