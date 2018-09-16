Win Probability 72.3%
|MIN
|GB
GB 72.3%
MIN
7
GB
14
1st & Goal at MIN 9
(12:34) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN74
- 93GB
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 0GB
Possession9:567:36MINGB
1st Downs
- MIN4
- 8GB
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|7
|0
|7
|Packers
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|MIN
|GB
TD
7:28
Blocked Kick Recovered by Josh Jackson (GB), M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
4 plays, 7 yards, 3:12
|0
|7
TD
3:04
Laquon Treadwell Pass From Kirk Cousins for 14 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-M.Wile.
8 plays, 57 yards, 4:24
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|MIN
|GB
TD
12:28
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 9 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:36
|7
|14
