Titans start Blaine Gabbert as Marcus Mariota still sidelined The Titans started backup Blaine Gabbert at quarterback with Marcus Mariota still nursing a sore elbow and the offensive line banged up.

Which Browns benefit in fantasy from Gordon's departure? Matthew Berry says Antonio Callaway, David Njoku and Duke Johnson Jr. will all see an uptick in fantasy value without Josh Gordon on the roster.

How does Goodwin's absence affect 49ers' fantasy options? Stephania Bell gives an update on Marquise Goodwin's injury, while Matthew Berry thinks Pierre Garcon actually takes a hit with Goodwin out.

Dolphins push DeVante Parker's 2018 debut back another week After a week of optimism and progress regarding his broken middle finger, Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was a surprise inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Wentz on track for Week 3 start Adam Schefter shares the latest on Eagles QB Carson Wentz's likely return to the field against the Colts in Week 3.