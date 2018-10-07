Falcons trail Steelers, 13-10, at halftime and it could have been worse had it not been for Damontae Kazee's interception in the end zone. Matt Ryan's been sacked four times and Julio Jones didn't have a catch in the first half on three targets, first time he's gone without a catch in the first half since Week 5 of 2016 vs. Denver. Falcons hurt themselves by missing on a red zone opportunity and picking up four penalties for 63 yards. DE Takk McKinley going down with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury (called cramping) could affect the Falcons in the second half as they try to pressure Steelers QB Ben Roelisberger. Falcons really can't afford to fall to 1-4.