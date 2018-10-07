Win Probability 99.6%
|ATL
|PIT
PIT 99.6%
ATL
17
PIT
34
1st & 10 at ATL 47
(9:49) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to A.Brown for 47 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ATL273
- 361PIT
Turnovers
- ATL0
- 1PIT
Possession24:2325:56ATLPIT
1st Downs
- ATL19
- 21PIT
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|0
|10
|0
|7
|17
|Steelers
|13
|0
|14
|7
|34
|first Quarter
|ATL
|PIT
TD
10:44
James Conner 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
8 plays, 78 yards, 4:16
|0
|6
TD
0:37
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 18 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
11 plays, 97 yards, 4:38
|0
|13
|second Quarter
|ATL
|PIT
TD
11:21
Mohamed Sanu Pass From Matt Ryan for 43 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:16
|7
|13
FG
4:23
Matt Bryant Made 47 Yrd Field Goal , Artie Burns Penalty Declined
13 plays, 50 yards, 5:56
|10
|13
|third Quarter
|ATL
|PIT
TD
3:42
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 9 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
12 plays, 85 yards, 7:06
|10
|20
TD
1:39
James Conner 2 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
3 plays, 18 yards, 0:58
|10
|27
|fourth Quarter
|ATL
|PIT
TD
12:28
Ito Smith 2 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:11
|17
|27
TD
9:41
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 47 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:47
|17
|34
Ben Roethlisberger has targeted Antonio Brown 11 times, and despite four catches for 39 yards, the 9-yard touchdown with 3:42 in the third was a good sign because of where the catch occurred -- the sideline. The duo is at their best when working the sideline with precision and Brown's signature footwork.
Falcons trail Steelers, 13-10, at halftime and it could have been worse had it not been for Damontae Kazee's interception in the end zone. Matt Ryan's been sacked four times and Julio Jones didn't have a catch in the first half on three targets, first time he's gone without a catch in the first half since Week 5 of 2016 vs. Denver. Falcons hurt themselves by missing on a red zone opportunity and picking up four penalties for 63 yards. DE Takk McKinley going down with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury (called cramping) could affect the Falcons in the second half as they try to pressure Steelers QB Ben Roelisberger. Falcons really can't afford to fall to 1-4.
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|137
|121
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|112
|139
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|116
|122
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|113
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|123
|65
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|102
|104
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|102
|116
