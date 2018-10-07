Win Probability 99.6%

ATL
PIT
PIT 99.6%

ATL

17

PIT

34

1st & 10 at ATL 47

(9:49) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to A.Brown for 47 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ATL273
    • 361PIT

  • Turnovers

    • ATL0
    • 1PIT

  • Possession

    ATLPIT
    24:2325:56

  • 1st Downs

    • ATL19
    • 21PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 83°
  • Line: PIT -3.5
  • Over/Under: 58
Capacity: 68,400

Touchdown

ATL PIT 50 20 20 ATL PIT 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at ATL 47
WIN %: 99.6
(9:49) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to A.Brown for 47 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.

Antonio BrownPIT, WR, #84

6REC
101YDS
2TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Falcons0100717
Steelers13014734
first QuarterATLPIT
TD
10:44
James Conner 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
8 plays, 78 yards, 4:16
06
TD
0:37
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 18 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
11 plays, 97 yards, 4:38
013
second QuarterATLPIT
TD
11:21
Mohamed Sanu Pass From Matt Ryan for 43 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:16
713
FG
4:23
Matt Bryant Made 47 Yrd Field Goal , Artie Burns Penalty Declined
13 plays, 50 yards, 5:56
1013
third QuarterATLPIT
TD
3:42
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 9 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
12 plays, 85 yards, 7:06
1020
TD
1:39
James Conner 2 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
3 plays, 18 yards, 0:58
1027
fourth QuarterATLPIT
TD
12:28
Ito Smith 2 Yard Rush, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:11
1727
TD
9:41
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 47 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:47
1734

NFL News