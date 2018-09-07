Win Probability 56.7%

ATL
PHI
ATL 56.7%

ATL

6

PHI

3

3rd & 3 at PHI 36

(1:35) (Shotgun) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ATL132
    • 65PHI

  • Turnovers

    • ATL0
    • 0PHI

  • Possession

    ATLPHI
    14:5013:35

  • 1st Downs

    • ATL7
    • 7PHI

Game Information

Lincoln Financial Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Philadelphia, PA 19101
  • 80°
  • Line: ATL -1.0
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 69,596
Down:4th & 3
Ball on:PHI 36
Drive:5 plays, 31 yds5 plays, 31 yards, 0:33
ATL PHI 50 20 20 ATL PHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 3 at PHI 36
WIN %: 56.7
(1:35) (Shotgun) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.

Nick FolesPHI, QB, #9

10/15C/ATT
61YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Falcons336
Eagles033
first QuarterATLPHI
FG
5:03
Matt Bryant Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 41 yards, 4:07
30
second QuarterATLPHI
FG
6:12
Jake Elliott Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 52 yards, 8:03
33
FG
2:13
Matt Bryant Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 41 yards, 4:01
63

