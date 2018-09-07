Win Probability 56.7%
|ATL
|PHI
ATL 56.7%
ATL
6
PHI
3
3rd & 3 at PHI 36
(1:35) (Shotgun) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ATL132
- 65PHI
Turnovers
- ATL0
- 0PHI
Possession14:5013:35ATLPHI
1st Downs
- ATL7
- 7PHI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|3
|3
|6
|Eagles
|0
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|ATL
|PHI
FG
5:03
Matt Bryant Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 41 yards, 4:07
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|ATL
|PHI
FG
6:12
Jake Elliott Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 52 yards, 8:03
|3
|3
FG
2:13
Matt Bryant Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 41 yards, 4:01
|6
|3
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from ATL @ PHI
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NFL News
Give Luck time
Steve Young discusses his expectations for Andrew Luck coming back from his injury.
Young: 'The moment's not too big for Sam'
Steve Young discusses how rookie QB Sam Darnold will fare in his debut.
Eagles unveil championship banner after weather delay
A 45-minute delay due to rain and lightning Thursday night didn't dim the enthusiasm at Lincoln Financial Field as the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled their 2017 championship banner.
Steelers need Le'Veon Bell back
Steve Young discusses the impact of Le'Veon Bells' absence on the Steelers.
Richard Sherman: Lockout 'going to happen' when CBA expires
Niners cornerback Richard Sherman said he's expecting a lockout when the current CBA expires, because the players "don't plan on changing anything about the deal we currently have right now."
Schefter on Shaquem Griffin: 'one of the great stories'
Adam Schefter discusses the significance of Shaquem Griffin's improbable Week 1 start against the Broncos.