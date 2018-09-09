Win ProbabilityTIE
|JAX
|NYG
JAX
3
NYG
3
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- JAX69
- 67NYG
Turnovers
- JAX1
- 0NYG
Possession8:256:35JAXNYG
1st Downs
- JAX4
- 3NYG
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jaguars
|3
|3
|Giants
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|JAX
|NYG
FG
10:17
Josh Lambo Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 59 yards, 4:48
|3
|0
FG
0:26
Aldrick Rosas Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 54 yards, 5:17
|3
|3
Latest from JAX @ NYG
NFL
FPI sees today's game in East Rutherford as essentially a coin flip.
NFL
Most notable Giants inactives are OLB Olivier Vernon and rookie QB Kyle Lauletta. Vernon (ankle) was ruled out Friday. Lauletta is a coach's decision. Alex Tanney is the backup to Eli Manning. The full list of inactives: OLB Olivier Vernon (ankle) LB Tae Davis (hamstring) QB Kyle Lauletta CB Michael Jordan S Kamrin Moore C Spencer Pulley C Evan Brown
NFL
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|18
|12
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
