TB

34

NO

24

1st & 10 at NO 25

(6:58) (Shotgun) PENALTY on NO-L.Warford, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NO 25 - No Play.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TB342
    • 294NO

  • Turnovers

    • TB0
    • 1NO

  • Possession

    TBNO
    18:4319:19

  • 1st Downs

    • TB19
    • 15NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: FOX
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 87°
  • Line: NO -10.0
  • Over/Under: 50
Capacity: 73,000
Down:1st & 15
Ball on:NO 20
Drive:1 play, 6 yds1 play, 6 yards, 0:36
Larry WarfordNO, G, #67

Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Buccaneers1417334
Saints1014024
first QuarterTBNO
TD
11:41
Alvin Kamara 5 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
6 plays, 71 yards, 3:19
07
TD
9:41
DeSean Jackson Pass From Ryan Fitzpatrick for 58 Yrds, C.Catanzaro extra point is GOOD, Center-G.Sanborn, Holder-B.Anger.
4 plays, 68 yards, 2:00
77
FG
4:30
Wil Lutz Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 58 yards, 5:16
710
TD
1:58
Ryan Fitzpatrick 3 Yard Rush, C.Catanzaro extra point is GOOD, Center-G.Sanborn, Holder-B.Anger.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:27
1410
second QuarterTBNO
TD
15:00
Ted Ginn Jr. Pass From Drew Brees for 28 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 74 yards, 2:04
1417
FG
11:17
Chandler Catanzaro Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 60 yards, 3:42
1717
TD
4:47
Chris Godwin Pass From Ryan Fitzpatrick for 9 Yrds Chandler Catanzaro Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 78 yards, 5:00
2417
TD
4:42
Justin Evans 34 Yrd Fumble Recovery Chandler Catanzaro Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 2 yards, 0:15
3117
TD
0:55
Michael Thomas Pass From Drew Brees for 6 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:32
3124
third QuarterTBNO
FG
11:28
Chandler Catanzaro Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 57 yards, 3:36
3424

Latest from TB @ NO

Ryan Fitzpatrick has scored 26+ fantasy points in a game for five different NFL teams: 39.32 for HOU, 2014 Week 13 (0.5% started) 30.28 for TEN, 2013 Week 15 (0.9%) 29.28 for BUF, 2010 Week 7 (1.0%) 29.18 for NYJ, 2015 Week 12 (1.1%) 26.10 so far for TB, 2018 Week 1 (0.5%)

Tristan H. Cockcroft, ESPN Senior Writer4m ago

The Bucs could not have asked for a better performance from Ryan Fitzpatrick today. He's gone 11-of-14 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating through the first half, plus a rushing touchdown. He's made clutch throws to DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. Todd Monken has also been outstanding in his debut as the Bucs' play-caller. The last time the Bucs put up 30+ points in a half like this was in 2001.

Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer32m ago

The Buccaneers and Saints have combined for a whopping 550 yards and 55 points in the first half as Tampa Bay takes a 31-24 lead into the locker room. That's the most points in the first half of a NFL game since 2014, per ESPN Stats and Info. ... It has been a dreadful start for New Orleans' defense -- allowing a perfect passer rating of 158.3 to QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fortunately, New Orleans' offense has kept pace. RB Alvin Kamara looks as dynamic as ever with 114 yards of total offense and a TD. And Drew Brees has thrown TD passes to Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. The big difference-maker is that Tampa Bay's defense returned a Mike Gillislee fumble for a TD in the second quarter.

Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer34m ago

NFL News