The Buccaneers and Saints have combined for a whopping 550 yards and 55 points in the first half as Tampa Bay takes a 31-24 lead into the locker room. That's the most points in the first half of a NFL game since 2014, per ESPN Stats and Info. ... It has been a dreadful start for New Orleans' defense -- allowing a perfect passer rating of 158.3 to QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fortunately, New Orleans' offense has kept pace. RB Alvin Kamara looks as dynamic as ever with 114 yards of total offense and a TD. And Drew Brees has thrown TD passes to Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. The big difference-maker is that Tampa Bay's defense returned a Mike Gillislee fumble for a TD in the second quarter.