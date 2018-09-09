Win Probability 81.1%
|TB
|NO
TB 81.1%
TB
34
NO
24
1st & 10 at NO 25
(6:58) (Shotgun) PENALTY on NO-L.Warford, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB342
- 294NO
Turnovers
- TB0
- 1NO
Possession18:4319:19TBNO
1st Downs
- TB19
- 15NO
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|14
|17
|3
|34
|Saints
|10
|14
|0
|24
|first Quarter
|TB
|NO
TD
11:41
Alvin Kamara 5 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
6 plays, 71 yards, 3:19
|0
|7
TD
9:41
DeSean Jackson Pass From Ryan Fitzpatrick for 58 Yrds, C.Catanzaro extra point is GOOD, Center-G.Sanborn, Holder-B.Anger.
4 plays, 68 yards, 2:00
|7
|7
FG
4:30
Wil Lutz Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 58 yards, 5:16
|7
|10
TD
1:58
Ryan Fitzpatrick 3 Yard Rush, C.Catanzaro extra point is GOOD, Center-G.Sanborn, Holder-B.Anger.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:27
|14
|10
|second Quarter
|TB
|NO
TD
15:00
Ted Ginn Jr. Pass From Drew Brees for 28 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 74 yards, 2:04
|14
|17
FG
11:17
Chandler Catanzaro Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 60 yards, 3:42
|17
|17
TD
4:47
Chris Godwin Pass From Ryan Fitzpatrick for 9 Yrds Chandler Catanzaro Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 78 yards, 5:00
|24
|17
TD
4:42
Justin Evans 34 Yrd Fumble Recovery Chandler Catanzaro Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 2 yards, 0:15
|31
|17
TD
0:55
Michael Thomas Pass From Drew Brees for 6 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:32
|31
|24
|third Quarter
|TB
|NO
FG
11:28
Chandler Catanzaro Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 57 yards, 3:36
|34
|24
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from TB @ NO
NFL
NFL
The Bucs could not have asked for a better performance from Ryan Fitzpatrick today. He's gone 11-of-14 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating through the first half, plus a rushing touchdown. He's made clutch throws to DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. Todd Monken has also been outstanding in his debut as the Bucs' play-caller. The last time the Bucs put up 30+ points in a half like this was in 2001.
The Buccaneers and Saints have combined for a whopping 550 yards and 55 points in the first half as Tampa Bay takes a 31-24 lead into the locker room. That's the most points in the first half of a NFL game since 2014, per ESPN Stats and Info. ... It has been a dreadful start for New Orleans' defense -- allowing a perfect passer rating of 158.3 to QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fortunately, New Orleans' offense has kept pace. RB Alvin Kamara looks as dynamic as ever with 114 yards of total offense and a TD. And Drew Brees has thrown TD passes to Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. The big difference-maker is that Tampa Bay's defense returned a Mike Gillislee fumble for a TD in the second quarter.
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|18
NFL News
Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette injures hamstring
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring in the first half against the Giants.
Bengals' Shawn Williams ejected for unnecessary roughness after hit on Andrew Luck
Bengals safety Shawn Williams was ejected from Sunday's game against the Colts after a hit to the helmet of Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck. Williams' ejection was for unnecessary roughness, not the league's new helmet rule.
NFL brings the party to London's Piccadilly
As the new season gets underway and with UK games on the horizon, the NFL put on a show for its fans in London.
Lamar Jackson named backup over Robert Griffin III
Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the backup over Robert Griffin III for the opener.
Jalen Ramsey goes undercover as a realtor
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey trades in his pads to become Terry Duval, the best real estate agent in Jacksonville.
Ryan, Woodson disagree on Bell holdout
Rex Ryan and Charles Woodson weigh in on Le'Veon Bell missing the season opener against Cleveland.