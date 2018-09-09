Win Probability 89.2%

PIT
CLE
CLE 89.2%

PIT

21

CLE

21

1st & 10 at PIT 24

(:36) C.Hyde left guard to PIT 25 for -1 yards.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT472
    • 327CLE

  • Turnovers

    • PIT6
    • 1CLE

  • Possession

    PITCLE
    34:2135:03

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT25
    • 22CLE

Game Information

FirstEnergy Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Cleveland, OH 44114
  • Line: PIT -3.5
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 67,431

Game Highlights

Gordon ties it with 4th quarter TD

0:32

Brown hauls in 22-yd TD

0:25

Conner score 2 TDs in first career start

0:29

Scoring Summary

1234OTT
Steelers07140021
Browns00714021
second QuarterPITCLE
TD
11:16
James Conner 4 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
10 plays, 88 yards, 5:39
70
third QuarterPITCLE
TD
10:05
Tyrod Taylor 20 Yard Rush, Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
10 plays, 86 yards, 4:55
77
TD
8:24
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 22 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
3 plays, 74 yards, 1:41
147
TD
5:23
James Conner 22 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
2 plays, 39 yards, 0:45
217
fourth QuarterPITCLE
TD
7:32
Carlos Hyde 1 Yard Rush, Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
1 play, 1 yard, 0:04
2114
TD
1:58
Josh Gordon Pass From Tyrod Taylor for 17 Yrds, Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
2 plays, 55 yards, 0:12
2121

Conversation

