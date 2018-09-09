Ravens get defensive in 47-3 rout of inept Bills The Baltimore Ravens harassed and embarrassed Buffalo quarterback Nathan Peterman on a rainy Sunday afternoon and beat the rebuilding Bills 47-3.

Brady: Pats 'gotta do basically everything better' Tom Brady is happy New England came out on top in Week 1, but sees improvements needed moving forward.

Cousins, Vikings hold on for 24-16 victory vs. 49ers Kirk Cousins passed for two touchdowns in his much-anticipated Minnesota debut, and the Vikings forced four turnovers to fuel a 24-16 victory over San Francisco on Sunday to stick 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with his first loss in eight games as...

Bengals rally late to spoil Luck's return with 34-23 win Andy Dalton rallied the Cincinnati Bengals with three scores in the final 19 minutes Sunday and Clayton Fejedelem scored on an 83-yard fumble return with 24 seconds to go, giving the Bengals a 34-23 victory at Indianapolis.