Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT472
- 327CLE
Turnovers
- PIT6
- 1CLE
Possession34:2135:03PITCLE
1st Downs
- PIT25
- 22CLE
Game Information
- Cleveland, OH 44114
- Line: PIT -3.5
- Over/Under: 41
Game Highlights
Gordon ties it with 4th quarter TD
Brown hauls in 22-yd TD
Conner score 2 TDs in first career start
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|Steelers
|0
|7
|14
|0
|0
|21
|Browns
|0
|0
|7
|14
|0
|21
|second Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
TD
11:16
James Conner 4 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
10 plays, 88 yards, 5:39
|7
|0
|third Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
TD
10:05
Tyrod Taylor 20 Yard Rush, Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
10 plays, 86 yards, 4:55
|7
|7
TD
8:24
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 22 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
3 plays, 74 yards, 1:41
|14
|7
TD
5:23
James Conner 22 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
2 plays, 39 yards, 0:45
|21
|7
|fourth Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
TD
7:32
Carlos Hyde 1 Yard Rush, Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
1 play, 1 yard, 0:04
|21
|14
TD
1:58
Josh Gordon Pass From Tyrod Taylor for 17 Yrds, Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
2 plays, 55 yards, 0:12
|21
|21
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|3
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|23
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|21
|21
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|21
|21