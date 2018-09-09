Game Leaders
Passing Yards
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Win Probability 100%
|DAL
|CAR
CAR 100%
DAL
8
CAR
16
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL232
- 293CAR
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 1CAR
Possession30:3629:24DALCAR
1st Downs
- DAL17
- 20CAR
Game Information
- Charlotte, NC 28202
- Line: CAR -3.0
- Over/Under: 42
Game Highlights
Newton keeps it himself for rushing TD
Panthers punch it in at goal-line
Elliott gets Cowboys on the board
McCaffrey coughs it up in red zone
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Panthers
|0
|10
|0
|6
|16
|second Quarter
|DAL
|CAR
TD
8:50
Cam Newton 4 Yd Run (Graham Gano Kick)
7 plays, 35 yards, 3:28
|0
|7
FG
0:03
Graham Gano 27 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 53 yards, 2:41
|0
|10
|fourth Quarter
|DAL
|CAR
TD
14:12
Alex Armah 1 Yd Run
6 plays, 63 yards, 3:25
|0
|16
TD
8:51
Ezekiel Elliott 4 Yd Run (Dak Prescott Run for Two-Point Conversion)
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:21
|8
|16
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|6
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|18
|12
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|8
|16
|New York
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|20
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|40
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|8
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|40
|48
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|18