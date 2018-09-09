Bengals' Carlos Dunlap channels anger into tide-turning play Dunlap was upset and not afraid to show it after being flagged for a hit on Andrew Luck. It's what he did two plays later that sparked the Bengals.

Smith, Peterson led Redskins to 24-6 victory at Arizona Alex Smith carved up the Arizona defense for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Peterson rushed for 96 yards and a score and the Washington Redskins spoiled the Cardinals coaching debut of Steve Wilks with a dominant 24-6 victory on Sunday.

Tom Coughlin's triumphant trip home, and what it really meant The former Giants coach, now a Jags executive, returned to the place where he won two Super Bowls. It's the place he never wanted to leave.

Conner's uplifting story continues in 1st start With Le'Veon Bell's contract drama swirling around the Steelers, James Conner steps in and proves again he's built for pressure.

Miller forces two fumbles in Broncos' win Von Miller forces two fumbles resulting in turnovers as Denver gets the Week 1 win against Seattle.