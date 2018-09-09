Win Probability 100%

DAL
CAR
CAR 100%

DAL

8

CAR

16

END GAME

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL232
    • 293CAR

  • Turnovers

    • DAL1
    • 1CAR

  • Possession

    DALCAR
    30:3629:24

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL17
    • 20CAR

Game Information

Bank of America Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Charlotte, NC 28202
  • Line: CAR -3.0
  • Over/Under: 42
Attendance: 74,532
100%
Capacity: 73,778
Terry Brown, Rick Patterson, Carl Paganelli, Tom Stephan, Lee Dyer, Byron Boston, Walt Anderson

Game Highlights

Newton keeps it himself for rushing TD

Newton keeps it himself for rushing TD
0:19

Panthers punch it in at goal-line

Panthers punch it in at goal-line
0:25

Elliott gets Cowboys on the board

Elliott gets Cowboys on the board
0:15

McCaffrey coughs it up in red zone

McCaffrey coughs it up in red zone
0:23

Scoring Summary

1234T
Cowboys00088
Panthers0100616
second QuarterDALCAR
TD
8:50
Cam Newton 4 Yd Run (Graham Gano Kick)
7 plays, 35 yards, 3:28
07
FG
0:03
Graham Gano 27 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 53 yards, 2:41
010
fourth QuarterDALCAR
TD
14:12
Alex Armah 1 Yd Run
6 plays, 63 yards, 3:25
016
TD
8:51
Ezekiel Elliott 4 Yd Run (Dak Prescott Run for Two-Point Conversion)
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:21
816

