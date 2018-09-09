Win Probability 67.2%

CHI
GB
CHI 67.2%

CHI

20

GB

16

1st & 10 at CHI 12

(9:10) (No Huddle, Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN [R.Robertson-Harris].

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CHI222
    • 288GB

  • Turnovers

    • CHI0
    • 2GB

  • Possession

    CHIGB
    25:1425:45

  • 1st Downs

    • CHI12
    • 15GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Green Bay, WI 54307
  • 55°
  • Line: GB -7.0
  • Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 81,441

Touchdown

CHI GB 50 20 20 CHI GB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CHI 12
WIN %: 67.2
(9:10) (No Huddle, Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN [R.Robertson-Harris].

Davante AdamsGB, WR, #17

5REC
88YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Bears7103020
Packers0031417
first QuarterCHIGB
TD
7:11
Mitchell Trubisky 2 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
10 plays, 86 yards, 6:02
70
second QuarterCHIGB
FG
15:00
Cody Parkey Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 60 yards, 4:17
100
TD
0:50
Khalil Mack 27 Yrd Interception Return Cody Parkey Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 5 yards, 1:09
170
third QuarterCHIGB
FG
9:18
Cody Parkey Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 5:46
200
FG
3:41
Mason Crosby Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 46 yards, 5:37
203
fourth QuarterCHIGB
TD
13:59
Geronimo Allison Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 39 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
8 plays, 81 yards, 2:55
2010
TD
9:10
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 12 Yrds
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:51
2016

NFL News