Win Probability 67.2%
|CHI
|GB
CHI 67.2%
CHI
20
GB
16
1st & 10 at CHI 12
(9:10) (No Huddle, Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN [R.Robertson-Harris].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI222
- 288GB
Turnovers
- CHI0
- 2GB
Possession25:1425:45CHIGB
1st Downs
- CHI12
- 15GB
Touchdown
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|7
|10
|3
|0
|20
|Packers
|0
|0
|3
|14
|17
|first Quarter
|CHI
|GB
TD
7:11
Mitchell Trubisky 2 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
10 plays, 86 yards, 6:02
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|CHI
|GB
FG
15:00
Cody Parkey Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 60 yards, 4:17
|10
|0
TD
0:50
Khalil Mack 27 Yrd Interception Return Cody Parkey Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 5 yards, 1:09
|17
|0
|third Quarter
|CHI
|GB
FG
9:18
Cody Parkey Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 5:46
|20
|0
FG
3:41
Mason Crosby Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 46 yards, 5:37
|20
|3
|fourth Quarter
|CHI
|GB
TD
13:59
Geronimo Allison Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 39 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
8 plays, 81 yards, 2:55
|20
|10
TD
9:10
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 12 Yrds
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:51
|20
|16
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from CHI @ GB
NFL
NFL
Aaron Rodgers thought he caught the Bears with 12 men on the field, but it appeared the last defender got off in time. Then, the Packers could've caught the Bears with too many defenders on the field on their field goal but they didn't snap the ball in time. Rodgers wasn't happy, but at least they got on the board with 3.
NFL
2018 NFC North Standings
NFL News
Seahawks' Earl Thomas records interception, pass-breakup in return
Safety Earl Thomas needed all of three practices and two defensive possessions to remind the Seahawks of what they've been missing, recording an interception and pass-breakup in the first quarter of Seattle's loss to Denver on Sunday.
Missing Joey Bosa, Chargers losing streak to Chiefs climbs to nine
The Chargers' struggles on special teams looked eerily similar to the problems that plagued the team last season, but there's reason for optimism.
Wilson calls Baldwin 'a true playmaker'
Russell Wilson compliments the importance of Doug Baldwin as he went down with an injury against Denver.
Bears LB Khalil Mack torments Aaron Rodgers, Packers in debut
Linebacker Khalil Mack looked every bit like what the Bears hoped he would in their season opener at Green Bay.
Carroll: Seahawks were 'lousy' on 3rd down against Broncos
Pete Carroll is disappointed with Seattle's performance on the offensive side in Week 1.
Prescott addresses 'self-inflicting holes'
Dak Prescott discusses the Cowboys' slow start and talks about why he remains optimistic.