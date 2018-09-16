Win Probability 96%
|NE
|JAX
JAX 96%
NE
10
JAX
24
3rd & Goal at JAX 7
(1:47) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Hogan for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN. S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE194
- 354JAX
Turnovers
- NE0
- 1JAX
Possession22:1221:06NEJAX
1st Downs
- NE13
- 22JAX
Touchdown
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|0
|3
|7
|10
|Jaguars
|14
|7
|3
|24
|first Quarter
|NE
|JAX
TD
7:46
Donte Moncrief Pass From Blake Bortles for 4 Yrds, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-L.Cooke.
9 plays, 56 yards, 3:52
|0
|7
TD
2:10
Keelan Cole Pass From Blake Bortles for 24 Yrds, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-L.Cooke.
7 plays, 84 yards, 3:52
|0
|14
|second Quarter
|NE
|JAX
FG
2:45
Stephen Gostkowski Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 83 yards, 8:20
|3
|14
TD
0:14
Austin Seferian-Jenkins Pass From Blake Bortles for 4 Yrds Josh Lambo Made Ex. Pt
13 plays, 75 yards, 2:36
|3
|21
|third Quarter
|NE
|JAX
FG
6:43
Josh Lambo Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
2 plays, 19 yards, 0:55
|3
|24
TD
1:42
Chris Hogan Pass From Tom Brady for 7 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
8 plays, 48 yards, 4:06
|10
|24
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|32
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|20
|New York
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|37
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|78
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|15
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|44
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|43
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|47
