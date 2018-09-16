Win Probability 96%

NE
JAX
JAX 96%

NE

10

JAX

24

3rd & Goal at JAX 7

(1:47) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Hogan for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN. S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE194
    • 354JAX

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 1JAX

  • Possession

    NEJAX
    22:1221:06

  • 1st Downs

    • NE13
    • 22JAX

Game Information

TIAA Bank Field
Coverage: CBS
  • Jacksonville, FL 32202
  • 89°
  • Line: NE -1.5
  • Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 67,814

Touchdown

NE JAX 50 20 20 NE JAX 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & Goal at JAX 7
WIN %: 96
Chris HoganNE, WR, #15

2REC
13YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

CBS1234T
Patriots03710
Jaguars147324
first QuarterNEJAX
TD
7:46
Donte Moncrief Pass From Blake Bortles for 4 Yrds, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-L.Cooke.
9 plays, 56 yards, 3:52
07
TD
2:10
Keelan Cole Pass From Blake Bortles for 24 Yrds, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-L.Cooke.
7 plays, 84 yards, 3:52
014
second QuarterNEJAX
FG
2:45
Stephen Gostkowski Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 83 yards, 8:20
314
TD
0:14
Austin Seferian-Jenkins Pass From Blake Bortles for 4 Yrds Josh Lambo Made Ex. Pt
13 plays, 75 yards, 2:36
321
third QuarterNEJAX
FG
6:43
Josh Lambo Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
2 plays, 19 yards, 0:55
324
TD
1:42
Chris Hogan Pass From Tom Brady for 7 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
8 plays, 48 yards, 4:06
1024

