Win Probability 90.9%
|NYG
|DAL
DAL 90.9%
NYG
3
DAL
13
4th & Goal at DAL 10
(4:34) (Field Goal formation) A.Rosas 28 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG154
- 203DAL
Turnovers
- NYG1
- 0DAL
Possession16:0624:23NYGDAL
1st Downs
- NYG10
- 10DAL
Field Goal
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Cowboys
|10
|0
|3
|13
|first Quarter
|NYG
|DAL
TD
13:37
Tavon Austin Pass From Dak Prescott for 64 Yrds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:34
|0
|7
FG
6:06
Brett Maher Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 64 yards, 3:58
|0
|10
|third Quarter
|NYG
|DAL
FG
10:45
Brett Maher Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 16 yards, 2:39
|0
|13
FG
4:34
Aldrick Rosas Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 66 yards, 6:12
|3
|13
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from NYG @ DAL
NFL
NFL
NFL
The early talk in the first half was the Cowboys’ aggression to open the game with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the third play, but the Cowboys have a 10-0 lead because of what the defense has done through two quarters. Eli Manning has been sacked four times (Taco Charlton, Kavon Frazier, Antwaun Woods, DeMarcus Lawrence) in the first half. Since 2013, the Cowboys have not had more than three sacks in a game of Manning. The Giants have 79 net offensive yards.
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|33
|27
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|39
|New York
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|20
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|8
|16
NFL News
Matthew Stafford needs to rediscover his deep ball accuracy
Matthew Stafford's inaccuracy on deep balls against the Niners kept the Lions possibly from evening their record at 1-1.
Marquette King appears to target Jon Gruden in social media post
Broncos punter Marquette King, who was released by the Raiders in March, appeared to take aim at his former coach Jon Gruden in a video posted to Twitter that featured a Chucky doll with money stuffed in its mouth.
Garoppolo: 'It's a different mindset than last year'
Jimmy Garoppolo reacts to the 49ers' first win and focusing on bigger goals ahead.
Stafford: 'It starts with me being as good as I can be'
Matt Stafford feels that he has to be smarter with the football.
Julio Jones: We don't need Matt Ryan to be Superman, but he was Sunday
Skeptics insisted after Week 1 that the Falcons' offense can't get it done. But against the Panthers, Atlanta's attack showed how lethal it can be.
Sherman confident he's still a shutdown corner
Richard Sherman breaks down the 49ers shutting down the Lions late and addresses those who question if he is still an elite cornerback.