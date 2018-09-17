Win Probability 90.9%

NYG
DAL
DAL 90.9%

NYG

3

DAL

13

4th & Goal at DAL 10

(4:34) (Field Goal formation) A.Rosas 28 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NYG154
    • 203DAL

  • Turnovers

    • NYG1
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    NYGDAL
    16:0624:23

  • 1st Downs

    • NYG10
    • 10DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • 86°
  • Line: DAL -2.5
  • Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 100,000

Field Goal

NYG DAL 50 20 20 NYG DAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & Goal at DAL 10
WIN %: 90.9
(4:34) (Field Goal formation) A.Rosas 28 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.

Aldrick RosasNYG, PK, #2

1/1FG
28LONG
0XP
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Giants0033
Cowboys100313
first QuarterNYGDAL
TD
13:37
Tavon Austin Pass From Dak Prescott for 64 Yrds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:34
07
FG
6:06
Brett Maher Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 64 yards, 3:58
010
third QuarterNYGDAL
FG
10:45
Brett Maher Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 16 yards, 2:39
013
FG
4:34
Aldrick Rosas Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 66 yards, 6:12
313

NFL News