The early talk in the first half was the Cowboys’ aggression to open the game with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the third play, but the Cowboys have a 10-0 lead because of what the defense has done through two quarters. Eli Manning has been sacked four times (Taco Charlton, Kavon Frazier, Antwaun Woods, DeMarcus Lawrence) in the first half. Since 2013, the Cowboys have not had more than three sacks in a game of Manning. The Giants have 79 net offensive yards.