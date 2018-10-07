Win Probability 85%
|JAX
|KC
KC 85%
JAX
0
KC
10
2nd & 10 at KC 33
(4:34) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Conley.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- JAX123
- 189KC
Turnovers
- JAX0
- 0KC
Possession14:1911:07JAXKC
1st Downs
- JAX6
- 12KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|Chiefs
|7
|3
|10
|first Quarter
|JAX
|KC
TD
6:39
Patrick Mahomes 4 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
10 plays, 73 yards, 5:23
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|JAX
|KC
FG
13:33
Harrison Butker Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 82 yards, 5:51
|0
|10
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from JAX @ KC
NFL
NFL
The Jaguars are having trouble defending all of the Chiefs' various receiving threats. Patrick Mahomes' 10 completions so far have gone to seven different receivers. Perhaps the most important was a diving catch on third down by fullback Anthony Sherman, who was lined up at tight en on the play. The catch on Kansas City's opening TD drive went for 15 yards.
NFL
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|88
|56
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|108
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|118
|138
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|145
|115
|Denver
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|97
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|Oakland
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|97
|123
NFL News
Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster scores, celebrates by cradling football
The Steelers' second-year wide receiver continues his touchdown celebrations, this time pretending to give birth to the football.
Watch: Kenny Golladay's leaping, stiff-arming catch for Lions
Kenny Golladay showed in one play why many are excited about his potential this season, setting up a Lions TD with a remarkable catch and run.
Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. makes spectacular one-handed grab
Eli Manning threw the ball behind Beckham, who had to reach back and make a leaping one-handed grab for a gain of 13 and a first down.
New team, same man: Eric Reid kneels during national anthem in first game with Panthers
In his first game with the Panthers, safety Eric Reid continued to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.
Source: Hamstring injury to sideline Vikings RB Dalvin Cook
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will miss his second game of the season due to a hamstring injury, a source told ESPN's Courtney Cronin.
Best bets for Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans
Where does the betting value lie for Sunday night's battle between Dallas and Houston? Here are our picks.