Win Probability 54%

PIT
CIN
CIN 54%

PIT

0

CIN

0

4th & 10 at CIN 22

(10:05) K.Huber punts 62 yards to PIT 16, Center-C.Harris, downed by CIN-C.Harris.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT31
    • 0CIN

  • Turnovers

    • PIT0
    • 0CIN

  • Possession

    PITCIN
    1:004:09

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT2
    • 0CIN

Game Information

Paul Brown Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • 51°
  • Line: CIN -1.0
  • Over/Under: 50
Capacity: 65,515
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:PIT 16
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
PIT CIN 50 20 20 PIT CIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 10 at CIN 22
WIN %: 54
(10:05) K.Huber punts 62 yards to PIT 16, Center-C.Harris, downed by CIN-C.Harris.

Kevin HuberCIN, P, #10

1NO.
62LONG
62.0AVG
1In 20

NFL News