Win Probability 54%
|PIT
|CIN
CIN 54%
PIT
0
CIN
0
4th & 10 at CIN 22
(10:05) K.Huber punts 62 yards to PIT 16, Center-C.Harris, downed by CIN-C.Harris.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT31
- 0CIN
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0CIN
Possession1:004:09PITCIN
1st Downs
- PIT2
- 0CIN
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|0
|Bengals
|0
|0
Latest from PIT @ CIN
NFL
Antonio Brown acknowledges the crowd.
NFL
Ryan Shazier gets a warm greeting from Steelers fans, walks onto Paul Brown Stadium field unassisted.
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|153
|130
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|77
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|114
|113
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|143
|133
