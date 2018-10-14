Is Cook being inactive good for fantasy rosters? Matthew Berry and Stephania Bell agree Vikings RB Dalvin Cook being named inactive vs. Cardinals is a good thing for fantasy rosters because it will help his long-term health.

Betting guide for Chiefs-Patriots Can Patrick Mahomes take the Chiefs into New England and beat the Patriots on Sunday night? Our Vegas experts weigh in.

Gordon, White, Gronk all strong fantasy options vs. Chiefs Tim Hasselbeck says it would be smart to start Josh Gordon, James White or even Rob Gronkowski because of how many points the Chiefs defense has allowed.

Tannehill officially inactive for Week 6 Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report Ryan Tannehill will be out against the Bears and Brock Osweiler will be starting in his place.

Woodson on Gruden's questionable decisions: 'Is it a joke?' The Oakland Raiders' disappointing start has Charles Woodson frustrated with his former team, so he "hits the showers" on Sunday NFL Countdown.