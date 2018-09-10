Darnold drops dime to Anderson for 1st NFL TD pass Sam Darnold chucks it deep Robby Anderson who leaps in the air to make the grab for a 41-yard touchdown, the first of Darnold's career.

Crowell's 62-yard TD caps 31-point quarter Isaiah Crowell takes the handoff and bursts 62 yards down the field and into the end zone for the touchdown.

Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB LeGarrette Blount exit with injuries Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and star defensive end Ezekiel Ansah were injured and left Monday night's season opener against the Jets.

Roberts tiptoes down sideline on punt return TD Andre Roberts fields the punt, avoids multiple tackles, stays inbounds and runs 78 yards into the end zone.

Should Fitzpatrick be claimed off waiver wire? Matthew Berry decides whether Ryan Fitzpatrick is worth claiming off the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.