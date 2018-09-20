Win Probability 87.4%
|NYJ
|CLE
NYJ 87.4%
NYJ
14
CLE
0
3rd & 12 at NYJ 25
(3:01) (Shotgun) T.Taylor sacked at NYJ 41 for -16 yards (A.Williamson). Penalty on CLV-C.Hubbard, Offensive Holding, declined.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYJ105
- 64CLE
Turnovers
- NYJ0
- 0CLE
Possession13:1313:52NYJCLE
1st Downs
- NYJ7
- 5CLE
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jets
|0
|14
|14
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|second Quarter
|NYJ
|CLE
TD
14:56
Isaiah Crowell 7 Yard Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Hennessy, Holder-L.Edwards.
5 plays, 28 yards, 2:17
|7
|0
TD
7:54
Isaiah Crowell 2 Yard Rush, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Hennessy, Holder-L.Edwards.
10 plays, 63 yards, 5:37
|14
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from NYJ @ CLE
NFL
NFL
NFL
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|32
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|51
|New York
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|37
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|78
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|46
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|70
|37
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|39
|42
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|58
|63
NFL News
Giants clash with Texans in matchup of 0-2 teams
The return from injury of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and addition of prize rookie running back Saquon Barkley provided plenty of optimism for the New York Giants entering the season.
Broncos brace for road test at Ravens
The Denver Broncos have squeezed out a pair of narrow victories but hit the road for the first time this season when they visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Jaguars out to avenge last season's sweep by Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars gained a measure of revenge in Week 2 by toppling the team that beat them in the AFC Championship Game in January.
Bengals go for 3-0 start at Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a fast start but will hit the road for the next two games, beginning with a visit to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Wentz excited for return as Eagles host Reich, Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the return of a familiar face in franchise quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday when they encounter another one in Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts.
Schefter: 'No sure thing' that Mariota plays
Adam Schefter gives an injury update on Marcus Mariota, saying that the Titans' QB is still not fully recovered from the pinched nerve in his elbow.