Win Probability 73.9%
|NO
|ATL
ATL 73.9%
NO
23
ATL
29
1st & Goal at NO 5
(14:17) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short right to T.Coleman for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to A.Hooper is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO309
- 325ATL
Turnovers
- NO0
- 0ATL
Possession25:2020:29NOATL
1st Downs
- NO15
- 19ATL
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|7
|9
|7
|0
|23
|Falcons
|7
|7
|7
|8
|29
|first Quarter
|NO
|ATL
TD
11:45
Ted Ginn Jr. Pass From Drew Brees for 4 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:15
|7
|0
TD
2:45
Calvin Ridley Pass From Matt Ryan for 18 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
12 plays, 81 yards, 6:06
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|NO
|ATL
FG
9:37
Wil Lutz Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 31 yards, 2:21
|10
|7
FG
3:06
Wil Lutz Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 70 yards, 4:46
|13
|7
TD
2:12
Calvin Ridley Pass From Matt Ryan for 75 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:54
|13
|14
FG
0:06
Wil Lutz Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
3 plays, 31 yards, 0:34
|16
|14
|third Quarter
|NO
|ATL
TD
12:00
Calvin Ridley Pass From Matt Ryan for 9 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:00
|16
|21
TD
6:07
Cameron Meredith Pass From Drew Brees for 11 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
4 plays, 16 yards, 2:29
|23
|21
|fourth Quarter
|NO
|ATL
TD
14:11
Tevin Coleman Pass From Matt Ryan for 5 Yrds, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to A.Hooper is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
12 plays, 82 yards, 6:56
|23
|29
Saints get a huge play on special teams to shift the momentum (again) -- a blocked punt by DE Alex Okafor to set up an eventual 11-yard TD pass from Drew Brees to Cameron Meredith. The TD catch was Meredith's first catch with the Saints after he was a healthy inactive during the first two games. New Orleans leads Atlanta 23-21 with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. Lots of twists and turns still to come in this one.
2018 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|75
|61
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|42
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|39
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|61
|66
