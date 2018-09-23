Saints get a huge play on special teams to shift the momentum (again) -- a blocked punt by DE Alex Okafor to set up an eventual 11-yard TD pass from Drew Brees to Cameron Meredith. The TD catch was Meredith's first catch with the Saints after he was a healthy inactive during the first two games. New Orleans leads Atlanta 23-21 with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. Lots of twists and turns still to come in this one.