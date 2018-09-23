Win Probability 73.9%

NO
ATL
ATL 73.9%

NO

23

ATL

29

1st & Goal at NO 5

(14:17) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short right to T.Coleman for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to A.Hooper is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NO309
    • 325ATL

  • Turnovers

    • NO0
    • 0ATL

  • Possession

    NOATL
    25:2020:29

  • 1st Downs

    • NO15
    • 19ATL

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Atlanta, GA 30313
  • 87°
  • Line: ATL -1.5
  • Over/Under: 54
Capacity: 75,000

Touchdown

NO ATL 50 20 20 NO ATL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Tevin ColemanATL, RB, #26

1REC
5YDS
1TD
FOX1234T
Saints797023
Falcons777829
first QuarterNOATL
TD
11:45
Ted Ginn Jr. Pass From Drew Brees for 4 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:15
70
TD
2:45
Calvin Ridley Pass From Matt Ryan for 18 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
12 plays, 81 yards, 6:06
77
second QuarterNOATL
FG
9:37
Wil Lutz Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 31 yards, 2:21
107
FG
3:06
Wil Lutz Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 70 yards, 4:46
137
TD
2:12
Calvin Ridley Pass From Matt Ryan for 75 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:54
1314
FG
0:06
Wil Lutz Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
3 plays, 31 yards, 0:34
1614
third QuarterNOATL
TD
12:00
Calvin Ridley Pass From Matt Ryan for 9 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:00
1621
TD
6:07
Cameron Meredith Pass From Drew Brees for 11 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
4 plays, 16 yards, 2:29
2321
fourth QuarterNOATL
TD
14:11
Tevin Coleman Pass From Matt Ryan for 5 Yrds, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to A.Hooper is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
12 plays, 82 yards, 6:56
2329

