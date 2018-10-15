The Chiefs will have to work to avoid getting blown out by the Patriots. Little went right in a first half that ended with them facing a 24-9 deficit. Patrick Mahomes has been under constant pressure and has thrown two interceptions. He was unable to get the ball to open receivers downfield early in the game because he had to unload. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ worst fears are being realized on defense. They’re being overwhelmed by Tom Brady and the Patriots. The Chiefs made the Patriots turn the ball over on down on the first possession but New England went on to score on each of their final four drives of the half.