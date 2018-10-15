Win Probability 86.5%
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|6
|3
|10
|19
|Patriots
|10
|14
|3
|27
|first Quarter
|KC
|NE
FG
9:05
Harrison Butker Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 35 yards, 3:26
|3
|0
FG
5:18
Stephen Gostkowski Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 45 yards, 3:47
|3
|3
TD
4:57
Sony Michel 4 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
1 play, 4 yards, 0:04
|3
|10
FG
3:25
Harrison Butker Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 31 yards, 1:32
|6
|10
|second Quarter
|KC
|NE
TD
12:52
Julian Edelman Pass From Tom Brady for 17 Yrds, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:33
|6
|17
FG
6:21
Harrison Butker Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 69 yards, 6:31
|9
|17
TD
1:57
Sony Michel 1 Yard Rush, S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:24
|9
|24
|third Quarter
|KC
|NE
TD
13:27
Kareem Hunt Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 67 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:33
|16
|24
FG
7:17
Stephen Gostkowski Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 65 yards, 6:10
|16
|27
FG
3:36
Harrison Butker Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 51 yards, 3:41
|19
|27
The Chiefs will have to work to avoid getting blown out by the Patriots. Little went right in a first half that ended with them facing a 24-9 deficit. Patrick Mahomes has been under constant pressure and has thrown two interceptions. He was unable to get the ball to open receivers downfield early in the game because he had to unload. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ worst fears are being realized on defense. They’re being overwhelmed by Tom Brady and the Patriots. The Chiefs made the Patriots turn the ball over on down on the first possession but New England went on to score on each of their final four drives of the half.
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|175
|129
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|175
|144
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|120
|154
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|130
|145
|New England
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|133
|108
|New York
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|165
|139
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|76
|138
