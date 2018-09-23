Win Probability 81.5%
|SF
|KC
KC 81.5%
SF
7
KC
14
1st & 10 at KC 35
(12:01) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to K.Juszczyk for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN. R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-B.Pinion.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF113
- 95KC
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0KC
Possession8:219:47SFKC
1st Downs
- SF6
- 11KC
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|0
|7
|7
|Chiefs
|14
|0
|14
|first Quarter
|SF
|KC
TD
8:24
Kareem Hunt 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
11 plays, 57 yards, 4:55
|0
|7
TD
2:20
Kareem Hunt 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
8 plays, 84 yards, 3:26
|0
|14
|second Quarter
|SF
|KC
TD
11:52
Kyle Juszczyk Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 35 Yrds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-B.Pinion.
8 plays, 75 yards, 5:28
|7
|14
Latest from SF @ KC
NFL
Not that a slow start is ever a good thing but the 49ers are already in serious danger against the Chiefs, who are the last team you want to start slow against. It's 14-0 with over two minutes left in the first quarter. Missed tackles, dropped passes, silly penalties main culprits, in addition to the Chiefs' dynamic offense.
NFL
NFL
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hinted during the week at a big game for Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, whose stats through the first two games lagged those from his rookie season in 2018. Hunt wasn't a huge factor on Kansas City's opening drive -- two carries for seven yards -- but he did score his first rushing TD of the season on a 1-yard run to put the Chiefs ahead of the 49ers 7-0.
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|13
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|51
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|51
|Arizona
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|6
|58
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|65
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|43
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|59
|58
|Oakland
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|32
|53
