SF
KC
SF

7

KC

14

1st & 10 at KC 35

(12:01) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to K.Juszczyk for 35 yards, TOUCHDOWN. R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-B.Pinion.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SF113
    • 95KC

  • Turnovers

    • SF0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    SFKC
    8:219:47

  • 1st Downs

    • SF6
    • 11KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 74°
  • Line: KC -6.0
  • Over/Under: 54
Capacity: 76,416

Touchdown

SF KC 50 20 20 SF KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at KC 35
WIN %: 81.5
Kyle JuszczykSF, FB, #44

1REC
35YDS
1TD
Scoring Summary

FOX1234T
49ers077
Chiefs14014
first QuarterSFKC
TD
8:24
Kareem Hunt 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
11 plays, 57 yards, 4:55
07
TD
2:20
Kareem Hunt 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
8 plays, 84 yards, 3:26
014
second QuarterSFKC
TD
11:52
Kyle Juszczyk Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 35 Yrds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-B.Pinion.
8 plays, 75 yards, 5:28
714

