Win Probability 83.3%

NE
DET
DET 83.3%

NE

3

DET

13

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE70
    • 231DET

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 0DET

  • Possession

    NEDET
    21:268:34

  • 1st Downs

    • NE3
    • 17DET

Game Information

Ford Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Detroit, MI 48226
  • 60°
  • Line: NE -7.0
  • Over/Under: 56
Capacity: 64,500

HALFTIME

NE DET 50 20 20 NE DET 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 83.3
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Patriots033
Lions31013
first QuarterNEDET
FG
6:00
Matt Prater Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 65 yards, 7:37
03
second QuarterNEDET
TD
14:17
Kenny Golladay Pass From Matthew Stafford for 4 Yrds Matt Prater Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 60 yards, 5:41
010
FG
5:01
Matt Prater Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 71 yards, 7:28
013
FG
0:44
Stephen Gostkowski Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 57 yards, 4:18
313

Latest from NE @ DET

NFL

The Lions have to be pleased with a lot of what they saw in the first half. Their offense moved well on almost every drive -- and found a consistent run game with Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount. More impressive, Detroit's defense -- a unit that looked better than it has all season in keeping New England to three-and-outs on its first three drives of the game. Really impressive game plan on both offense and defense by Detroit. By far, the best first half the Lions have put together this season.

Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer1m ago

NFL

Matthew Stafford moved past Jim Kelly in all-time passing yards Sunday night and did so on an overturned challenge that led to a touchdown. Stafford, who entered the game with 35,382 yards, was No. 27 on the all-time list. Kelly, at No. 26, had 35,467 yards. As Stafford threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Golladay – one that was ruled a touchdown after a Matt Patricia challenged overturned the play was short – it moved Stafford into No. 26 on the all-time list. The 30-year-old is fifth in league history in passing yards through 10 seasons, trailing just Joe Flacco, Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan. It continued Stafford’s ascent up the list, passing Hall of Famers Steve Young, Y.A. Tittle, Kurt Warner and Sonny Jurgensen in recent years. He is a little over 1,000 yards from hitting what will likely be the No. 25 person on the list, Matt Hasselbeck, who is currently No. 24 with 36,638 yards. Joe Flacco sits between Hasselbeck and Stafford with 36,392 yards, but he’ll likely pass Hasselbeck before Stafford does. Eight active quarterbacks are ahead of Stafford: Flacco, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer30m ago

NFL

Lions inactives: DE Ezekiel Ansah, DL Kerry Hyder, TE Michael Roberts, OL Joe Dahl, OT Andrew Donnal, RB Ameer Abdullah

Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

NFL News