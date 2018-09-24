Win Probability 83.3%
|NE
|DET
DET 83.3%
NE
3
DET
13
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE70
- 231DET
Turnovers
- NE0
- 0DET
Possession21:268:34NEDET
1st Downs
- NE3
- 17DET
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|0
|3
|3
|Lions
|3
|10
|13
|first Quarter
|NE
|DET
FG
6:00
Matt Prater Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 65 yards, 7:37
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|NE
|DET
TD
14:17
Kenny Golladay Pass From Matthew Stafford for 4 Yrds Matt Prater Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 60 yards, 5:41
|0
|10
FG
5:01
Matt Prater Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 71 yards, 7:28
|0
|13
FG
0:44
Stephen Gostkowski Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 57 yards, 4:18
|3
|13
The Lions have to be pleased with a lot of what they saw in the first half. Their offense moved well on almost every drive -- and found a consistent run game with Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount. More impressive, Detroit's defense -- a unit that looked better than it has all season in keeping New England to three-and-outs on its first three drives of the game. Really impressive game plan on both offense and defense by Detroit. By far, the best first half the Lions have put together this season.
Matthew Stafford moved past Jim Kelly in all-time passing yards Sunday night and did so on an overturned challenge that led to a touchdown. Stafford, who entered the game with 35,382 yards, was No. 27 on the all-time list. Kelly, at No. 26, had 35,467 yards. As Stafford threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Golladay – one that was ruled a touchdown after a Matt Patricia challenged overturned the play was short – it moved Stafford into No. 26 on the all-time list. The 30-year-old is fifth in league history in passing yards through 10 seasons, trailing just Joe Flacco, Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan. It continued Stafford’s ascent up the list, passing Hall of Famers Steve Young, Y.A. Tittle, Kurt Warner and Sonny Jurgensen in recent years. He is a little over 1,000 yards from hitting what will likely be the No. 25 person on the list, Matt Hasselbeck, who is currently No. 24 with 36,638 yards. Joe Flacco sits between Hasselbeck and Stafford with 36,392 yards, but he’ll likely pass Hasselbeck before Stafford does. Eight active quarterbacks are ahead of Stafford: Flacco, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
2018 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|75
|52
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|51
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|84
|New York
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|77
|58
2018 NFC North Standings
