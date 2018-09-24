Matthew Stafford moved past Jim Kelly in all-time passing yards Sunday night and did so on an overturned challenge that led to a touchdown. Stafford, who entered the game with 35,382 yards, was No. 27 on the all-time list. Kelly, at No. 26, had 35,467 yards. As Stafford threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Golladay – one that was ruled a touchdown after a Matt Patricia challenged overturned the play was short – it moved Stafford into No. 26 on the all-time list. The 30-year-old is fifth in league history in passing yards through 10 seasons, trailing just Joe Flacco, Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan. It continued Stafford’s ascent up the list, passing Hall of Famers Steve Young, Y.A. Tittle, Kurt Warner and Sonny Jurgensen in recent years. He is a little over 1,000 yards from hitting what will likely be the No. 25 person on the list, Matt Hasselbeck, who is currently No. 24 with 36,638 yards. Joe Flacco sits between Hasselbeck and Stafford with 36,392 yards, but he’ll likely pass Hasselbeck before Stafford does. Eight active quarterbacks are ahead of Stafford: Flacco, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.