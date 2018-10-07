For all but three seconds of the first half, the Cowboys defense had no answers for the Texans, but Jaylon Smith stopped DeShaun Watson short on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to keep Houston’s lead at 10-6 at halftime. Watson threw for 180 yards and ran for 36 yards. In their last six quarters, all without Sean Lee, the Cowboys have allowed eight pass plays of at least 20 yards. The Cowboys have to come up with answers in the second half because Houston could have (or should have) scored on all four of their first-half possessions. They missed a field goal on their first drive and had the Watson stop on their last.