Win Probability 74.1%

DAL
HOU
HOU 74.1%

DAL

6

HOU

10

Timeout #2 by HST at 00:10.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL158
    • 251HOU

  • Turnovers

    • DAL1
    • 0HOU

  • Possession

    DALHOU
    16:1013:50

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL7
    • 14HOU

Game Information

NRG Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Houston, TX 77054
  • 81°
  • Line: HOU -3.5
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 71,995
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:HOU 25
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
DAL HOU 50 20 20 DAL HOU 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 74.3
B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Brett MaherDAL, PK, #2

3NO.
3TB
100TB%
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Cowboys6006
Texans010010
first QuarterDALHOU
FG
10:06
Brett Maher Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 66 yards, 4:57
30
FG
3:13
Brett Maher Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 37 yards, 2:38
60
second QuarterDALHOU
TD
13:45
Keke Coutee Pass From Deshaun Watson for 1 Yard Ka'imi Fairbairn Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 70 yards, 4:30
67
FG
6:03
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 20 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 79 yards, 5:57
610

NFL News