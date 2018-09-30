Read Johnny Manziel's letter to Baker Mayfield: 'Continue to be you' "I hope you don't take a single day, a single snap, for granted." The former Cleveland quarterback writes a letter to the rookie No. 1 pick.

Schefter: Bell holdout jeopardizing 2019 salary Adam Schefter breaks down how Le'Veon Bell's holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers could cost him in the future.

Rex: Bucs shouldn't pull Fitzpatrick for Winston Rex Ryan breaks down why the Buccaneers shouldn't play Jameis Winston until Week 6.

Sam Bradford will be Cardinals' No. 3 QB, inactive Sunday vs. Seahawks Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will make his first NFL start Sunday and Mike Glennon will back him up, meaning Sam Bradford will be the No. 3 quarterback and inactive, sources tell ESPN.

Bucs expected to stick with Fitzpatrick in Week 4 Adam Schefter breaks down the latest on the Buccaneers' expected decision to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback vs. the Bears.