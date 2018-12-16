Win Probability 98.1%

GB
CHI
CHI 98.1%

GB

14

CHI

24

Timeout #1 by GB at 03:00.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB281
    • 322CHI

  • Turnovers

    • GB1
    • 1CHI

  • Possession

    GBCHI
    29:5427:06

  • 1st Downs

    • GB16
    • 19CHI

Game Information

Soldier Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Chicago, IL 60605
  • 34°
  • Line: CHI -5.5
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 61,500
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:CHI 8
Drive:1 play, 0 yds1 play, 0 yards, 0:04
GB CHI 50 20 20 GB CHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 98.1
Timeout #1 by GB at 03:00.
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Packers0311014
Bears7701024
first QuarterGBCHI
TD
2:08
Jordan Howard 9 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
9 plays, 60 yards, 6:21
07
second QuarterGBCHI
FG
7:27
Mason Crosby Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 38 yards, 5:02
37
TD
0:30
Tarik Cohen Pass From Mitchell Trubisky for 12 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
5 plays, 61 yards, 1:12
314
third QuarterGBCHI
FG
9:26
Mason Crosby Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 50 yards, 5:34
614
TD
4:10
Jamaal Williams 10 Yard Rush, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to D.Adams is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:15
1414
fourth QuarterGBCHI
TD
10:16
Trey Burton Pass From Mitchell Trubisky for 13 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
5 plays, 45 yards, 2:56
1421
FG
6:43
Cody Parkey Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 9 yards, 2:29
1424