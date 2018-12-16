Win Probability 98.1%
|GB
|CHI
CHI 98.1%
GB
14
CHI
24
Timeout #1 by GB at 03:00.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB281
- 322CHI
Turnovers
- GB1
- 1CHI
Possession29:5427:06GBCHI
1st Downs
- GB16
- 19CHI
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|0
|3
|11
|0
|14
|Bears
|7
|7
|0
|10
|24
|first Quarter
|GB
|CHI
TD
2:08
Jordan Howard 9 Yard Rush, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
9 plays, 60 yards, 6:21
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|GB
|CHI
FG
7:27
Mason Crosby Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 38 yards, 5:02
|3
|7
TD
0:30
Tarik Cohen Pass From Mitchell Trubisky for 12 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
5 plays, 61 yards, 1:12
|3
|14
|third Quarter
|GB
|CHI
FG
9:26
Mason Crosby Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 50 yards, 5:34
|6
|14
TD
4:10
Jamaal Williams 10 Yard Rush, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to D.Adams is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:15
|14
|14
|fourth Quarter
|GB
|CHI
TD
10:16
Trey Burton Pass From Mitchell Trubisky for 13 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
5 plays, 45 yards, 2:56
|14
|21
FG
6:43
Cody Parkey Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 9 yards, 2:29
|14
|24
