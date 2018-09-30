Win Probability 97.1%

CLE
OAK
CLE 97.1%

CLE

42

OAK

34

Timeout #1 by OAK at 01:44.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CLE453
    • 400OAK

  • Turnovers

    • CLE3
    • 2OAK

  • Possession

    CLEOAK
    28:1530:01

  • 1st Downs

    • CLE19
    • 18OAK

Game Information

Oakland Coliseum
Coverage: FOX
  • Oakland, CA 94621
  • 70°
  • Line: OAK -2.5
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 55,997
Down:2nd & 4
Ball on:CLE 15
Drive:1 play, 6 yds1 play, 6 yards, 0:07
CLE OAK 50 20 20 CLE OAK 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 97.1
Timeout #1 by OAK at 01:44.
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

FOX1234T
Browns314111442
Raiders7771334
first QuarterCLEOAK
TD
10:01
Gareon Conley 36 Yrd Interception Return Matt McCrane Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, 2 yards, 0:45
07
FG
2:00
Greg Joseph Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 68 yards, 8:01
37
second QuarterCLEOAK
TD
12:35
Nick Chubb 63 Yard Rush, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Mayfield pass to A.Callaway is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
1 play, 63 yards, 0:11
97
TD
9:00
Darren Fells Pass From Baker Mayfield for 49 Yrds, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Johnson rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
4 plays, 70 yards, 1:58
177
TD
4:30
Amari Cooper Pass From Derek Carr for 8 Yrds, M.McCrane extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-J.Townsend.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:30
1714
third QuarterCLEOAK
FG
9:22
Greg Joseph Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 65 yards, 5:38
2014
TD
7:26
Jarvis Landry Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds, (Run formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Johnson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
2 plays, 31 yards, 0:51
2814
TD
5:34
Jared Cook Pass From Derek Carr for 7 Yrds, M.McCrane extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-J.Townsend.
3 plays, 7 yards, 0:11
2821
fourth QuarterCLEOAK
FG
14:17
Matt McCrane Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 58 yards, 2:07
2824
TD
12:46
Jordy Nelson Pass From Derek Carr for 19 Yrds, M.McCrane extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-J.Townsend.
2 plays, 20 yards, 0:40
2831
FG
10:46
Matt McCrane Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 3 yards, 1:26
2834
TD
8:07
Carlos Hyde 1 Yard Rush, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
7 plays, 77 yards, 2:39
3534
TD
4:20
Nick Chubb 41 Yard Rush, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
3 plays, 63 yards, 1:26
4234

