Win Probability 97.1%
|CLE
|OAK
CLE 97.1%
CLE
42
OAK
34
Timeout #1 by OAK at 01:44.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE453
- 400OAK
Turnovers
- CLE3
- 2OAK
Possession28:1530:01CLEOAK
1st Downs
- CLE19
- 18OAK
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|3
|14
|11
|14
|42
|Raiders
|7
|7
|7
|13
|34
|first Quarter
|CLE
|OAK
TD
10:01
Gareon Conley 36 Yrd Interception Return Matt McCrane Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, 2 yards, 0:45
|0
|7
FG
2:00
Greg Joseph Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 68 yards, 8:01
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|CLE
|OAK
TD
12:35
Nick Chubb 63 Yard Rush, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Mayfield pass to A.Callaway is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
1 play, 63 yards, 0:11
|9
|7
TD
9:00
Darren Fells Pass From Baker Mayfield for 49 Yrds, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Johnson rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
4 plays, 70 yards, 1:58
|17
|7
TD
4:30
Amari Cooper Pass From Derek Carr for 8 Yrds, M.McCrane extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-J.Townsend.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:30
|17
|14
|third Quarter
|CLE
|OAK
FG
9:22
Greg Joseph Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 65 yards, 5:38
|20
|14
TD
7:26
Jarvis Landry Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds, (Run formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Johnson rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
2 plays, 31 yards, 0:51
|28
|14
TD
5:34
Jared Cook Pass From Derek Carr for 7 Yrds, M.McCrane extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-J.Townsend.
3 plays, 7 yards, 0:11
|28
|21
|fourth Quarter
|CLE
|OAK
FG
14:17
Matt McCrane Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 58 yards, 2:07
|28
|24
TD
12:46
Jordy Nelson Pass From Derek Carr for 19 Yrds, M.McCrane extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-J.Townsend.
2 plays, 20 yards, 0:40
|28
|31
FG
10:46
Matt McCrane Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 3 yards, 1:26
|28
|34
TD
8:07
Carlos Hyde 1 Yard Rush, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
7 plays, 77 yards, 2:39
|35
|34
TD
4:20
Nick Chubb 41 Yard Rush, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
3 plays, 63 yards, 1:26
|42
|34
NFL
For the second week in a row, right tackle Donald Penn has been lost for the game due to injury as a leg issue has sidelined him against the Browns late in the third quarter. He has been replaced by rookie Brandon Parker. Last week in Miami Penn suffered from concussion-like symptoms in the first half and was replaced by T.J. Clemmings.
NFL
NFL
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|113
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|97
|51
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|60
|59
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|88
|90
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|92
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|82
|93
|Oakland
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|52
|81
