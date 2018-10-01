Win Probability 51.5%
|BAL
|PIT
BAL 51.5%
BAL
14
PIT
14
2nd & 3 at BAL 40
(6:37) (Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to M.Crabtree. Coverage 56-Chickillo, Pressure 48-Dupree.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL280
- 266PIT
Turnovers
- BAL1
- 1PIT
Possession21:1617:07BALPIT
1st Downs
- BAL13
- 13PIT
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Steelers
|0
|14
|0
|14
|first Quarter
|BAL
|PIT
TD
10:45
John Brown Pass From Joe Flacco for 33 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:15
|7
|0
TD
8:03
Alex Collins Pass From Joe Flacco for 3 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
4 plays, 31 yards, 1:56
|14
|0
|second Quarter
|BAL
|PIT
FG
14:10
Chris Boswell Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 69 yards, 5:26
|14
|3
FG
6:26
Chris Boswell Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 79 yards, 6:13
|14
|6
TD
2:50
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 26 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to J.Conner is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
5 plays, 76 yards, 1:58
|14
|14
NFL
Antonio Brown with the double move on that touchdown was a vintage play. He got Marlon Humphrey moving back toward the quarterback and spun off him, capitalizing on a broken play. Steelers coaches were putting arms around Brown after a zero-catch first quarter, figuring he'd break out soon enough. He counters with four catches for 57 yards in the second quarter.
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|113
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|97
|51
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|88
|90
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|102
|104
