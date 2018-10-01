Win Probability 51.5%

(6:37) (Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to M.Crabtree. Coverage 56-Chickillo, Pressure 48-Dupree.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BAL280
    • 266PIT

  • Turnovers

    • BAL1
    • 1PIT

  • Possession

    BALPIT
    21:1617:07

  • 1st Downs

    • BAL13
    • 13PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 67°
  • Line: PIT -3.0
  • Over/Under: 52
Capacity: 68,400
Joe FlaccoBAL, QB, #5

16/23C/ATT
235YDS
2TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Ravens140014
Steelers014014
first QuarterBALPIT
TD
10:45
John Brown Pass From Joe Flacco for 33 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:15
70
TD
8:03
Alex Collins Pass From Joe Flacco for 3 Yrds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-S.Koch.
4 plays, 31 yards, 1:56
140
second QuarterBALPIT
FG
14:10
Chris Boswell Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 69 yards, 5:26
143
FG
6:26
Chris Boswell Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 79 yards, 6:13
146
TD
2:50
Antonio Brown Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 26 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to J.Conner is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
5 plays, 76 yards, 1:58
1414

