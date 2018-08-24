Win Probability 51%
|GB
|OAK
OAK 51%
GB
3
OAK
3
2nd & 32 at GB 36
(13:41) (Shotgun) C.Cook pass deep middle intended for D.Harris INTERCEPTED by J.Alexander at GB 10. J.Alexander to GB 7 for -3 yards (D.Harris).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB73
- 140OAK
Turnovers
- GB0
- 1OAK
Possession9:097:19GBOAK
1st Downs
- GB3
- 6OAK
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|3
|0
|3
|Raiders
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|GB
|OAK
FG
10:54
Mike Nugent Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 61 yards, 4:06
|0
|3
FG
5:37
Mason Crosby Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 57 yards, 5:17
|3
|3
Jaire Alexander plays bigger than his height (5-10). Went high to pick off Conner Cook, who appeared to underthrow his man a little. But it wasn't an easy play for Alexander. Redeems himself after an illegal contact penalty earlier on the drive. The Packers' top-two picks - Alexander and second-rounder Josh Jackson - each have preseason INTs.
2018 NFC North Standings
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|31
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|38
|Oakland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|Denver
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|83
