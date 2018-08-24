Peterson says he still has some 'juice' left Adrian Peterson reacts to his performance in his Redskins' debut and expresses that he will be 100% come the season opener.

Starter Sam? Darnold solid again, Jets lose to Giants 22-16 Sam Darnold led the New York Jets on two touchdown drives, moving closer to securing the starting quarterback job in a 22-16 loss to the New York Giants on Friday night.

Dickson mobbed by teammates after slick punt Seahawks rookie Michael Dickson fires off a booming punt that spins out of bounds at the three-yard line, much to the delight of his teammates.

Siemian completes a pass … to himself Trevor Siemian's pass is batted down at the line, and he decides to pluck it out of the air and run.

Adrian Peterson impresses in Redskins debut vs. Broncos Adrian Peterson showed the Washington Redskins what they needed to see in his debut by rushing for 56 yards on 11 carries in a 29-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Friday night in each team's third preseason game.