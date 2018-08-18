A. Dalton5-7, 41 YDS
D. Prescott10-15, 86 YDS, 1 TD
C.J. Uzomah2 REC, 30 YDS
R. Smith1 REC, 19 YDS
Win Probability 84%
|CIN
|DAL
DAL 84%
CIN
0
DAL
10
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN67
- 141DAL
Turnovers
- CIN2
- 0DAL
Possession20:319:29CINDAL
1st Downs
- CIN2
- 10DAL
HALFTIME
Last Play:
WIN %: 84
END QUARTER 2
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|Cowboys
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|CIN
|DAL
FG
6:45
Dan Bailey Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 34 yards, 3:31
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|CIN
|DAL
TD
10:47
Terrance Williams Pass From Dak Prescott for 6 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
16 plays, 82 yards, 8:42
|0
|10
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from CIN @ DAL
NFL
NFL
NFL
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|23
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|27
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|29
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|65
|65
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New York
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|37
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|39
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|24
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|68
NFL News
Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin leaves with knee injury
Cowboys Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin left the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals with a knee injury.
LA Rams spoil Raiders' return to Coliseum with 19-15 win
The Raiders were back. The Rams were better.
Six Vikings exit preseason game with injuries, some season-ending
The Vikings saw six players exit Saturday's preseason game with injuries, some of which coach Mike Zimmer expects to be season-ending.
Hodge hauls in 47-yard catch
Sean Mannion lofts up a pass to KhaDarel Hodge, who out jumps the defender for a long gain.
Manuel connects with Whalen for Raiders' TD
EJ Manuel throws a dart to wideout Griff Whalen, who hauls it in for a 10-yard touchdown.
Former Detroit Lions LB Paul Naumoff dies at 73
Former Lions Pro Bowl linebacker Paul Naumoff dies at 73.