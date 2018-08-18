It's unlikely Sean McVay will play starters Saturday in a Week 2 preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, which means backup quarterback Sean Mannion should have plenty of opportunity to redeem himself after a poor performance in Week 1. McVay said he'd look for "crisp execution" from the fourth-year pro. "Sean would be the first to tell you he should play better, but I think there were a lot of things that went into it," McVay said Thursday after the final training camp practice at UC Irvine. "Myself, obviously, some of the guys catching the football, protecting up front. So I just think you want to see more sharp, crisp execution, doing a good job recognizing what they’re doing and then just being able to play sound football."