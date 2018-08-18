Win Probability 62%
|OAK
|LAR
LAR 62%
OAK
0
LAR
7
4th & 5 at LAR 22
(7:17) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to OAK 34, Center-J.McQuaide, out of bounds.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OAK60
- 69LAR
Turnovers
- OAK1
- 0LAR
Possession13:289:23OAKLAR
1st Downs
- OAK1
- 5LAR
Game Information
- Los Angeles, CA
- Line: OAK -1.5
- Over/Under: 39
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|Rams
|0
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|OAK
|LAR
TD
12:15
John Kelly 0 Yrd Fumble Recovery Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 15 yards, 3:29
|0
|7
Sponsored Headlines
Latest from OAK @ LAR
NFL
Caught up with Raiders owner Mark Davis, who admitted to having a sense of nostalgia when it came to looking at the peristyle end of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Raiders' home from 1982-94. "But we're in the visitors locker room," Davis laughed. "Despite the fact that it's a preseason game and we're the visitors, I expect a strong showing from Raider Nation."
NFL
Gates have opened at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for today's exhibition between the Rams and Raiders, who are playing in this stadium for the first time since 1994. The Raiders called the Coliseum home from 1982-94.
NFL
It's unlikely Sean McVay will play starters Saturday in a Week 2 preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, which means backup quarterback Sean Mannion should have plenty of opportunity to redeem himself after a poor performance in Week 1. McVay said he'd look for "crisp execution" from the fourth-year pro. "Sean would be the first to tell you he should play better, but I think there were a lot of things that went into it," McVay said Thursday after the final training camp practice at UC Irvine. "Myself, obviously, some of the guys catching the football, protecting up front. So I just think you want to see more sharp, crisp execution, doing a good job recognizing what they’re doing and then just being able to play sound football."
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|10
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|31
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|24
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|42
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|32
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|21
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|19
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|33
NFL News
Jaguars beat Vikings 14-10 in defense-dominated exhibition
Yannick Ngakoue had an 11-yard sack that helped Jacksonville's defense hold Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's starting offense to three completions and three points, and the Jaguars reserves rallied for a 14-10 victory over the Vikings on Saturday.
Vikings honor Tony Sparano before preseason game
The Vikings honored the memory of offensive line coach Tony Sparano before Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Source: Tight end Xavier Grimble has torn ligament repaired
Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb/wrist area, a source tells ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Grimble will most likely miss the rest of the preseason, but hopes to return for the regular season opener.
Unimpressive day for Cousins
Kirk Cousins had eight pass attempts for just 12 yards against Jacksonville Saturday.
Bortles has rough outing vs. Vikings defense
Blake Bortles threw an interception and got crunched on a sack in a short appearance vs. Minnesota.
Fournette punches it in
Leonard Fournette plunges into the end zone for a one-yard TD run against the Vikings.