JuJu Smith-Schuster gets fast start, breaks free for 72-yard TD catch Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went high for a catch-and-run, 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the team's preseason opener at Philadelphia.

Shazier joins Steelers' pregame huddle Ryan Shazier, who is still reovering from a spinal injury, joins the Steelers in a huddle during pregame warmups.

Dez Bryant to Browns GM: 'I'm coming to the Land to see you' Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday to tell Browns GM John Dorsey that he "wouldn't mind playing for the Browns .. [but] I just want to be right first."

Malcolm Jenkins resumes protesting social injustice during anthem Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins raised his first to protest social injustice during the playing of the national anthem Thursday. Teammate Chris Long put his arm around Jenkins as a show of support.

Pats adding $5M in incentives to Brady's contract Mike Reiss details the Patriots plan to add $5 million in performance-based incentives to Tom Brady's contract.