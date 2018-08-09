Win Probability 63.2%
|CLE
|NYG
CLE 63.2%
CLE
13
NYG
10
3rd & 15 at NYG 28
(5:09) (Shotgun) B.Mayfield sacked at NYG 39 for -11 yards (R.Thomas).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE263
- 171NYG
Turnovers
- CLE1
- 0NYG
Possession18:0121:50CLENYG
1st Downs
- CLE12
- 12NYG
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|7
|6
|0
|13
|Giants
|3
|0
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|CLE
|NYG
FG
12:08
Aldrick Rosas Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 64 yards, 3:37
|0
|3
TD
2:59
David Njoku Pass From Tyrod Taylor for 36 Yrds Zane Gonzalez Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 66 yards, 1:06
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|CLE
|NYG
TD
6:43
David Njoku Pass From Baker Mayfield for 10 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Mayfield pass to A.Callaway is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
14 plays, 72 yards, 7:26
|13
|3
|third Quarter
|CLE
|NYG
TD
10:25
Jalen Simmons 5 Yard Rush, M.Koehn extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
3 plays, 14 yards, 1:05
|13
|10
2018 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2018 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
