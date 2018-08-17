Win Probability 60.6%

BUF
CLE
CLE 60.6%

BUF

0

CLE

7

1st & 10 at CLE 30

(6:32) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short middle to K.Lee to CLV 23 for 7 yards (J.Collins).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BUF74
    • 121CLE

  • Turnovers

    • BUF0
    • 0CLE

  • Possession

    BUFCLE
    11:2911:59

  • 1st Downs

    • BUF4
    • 7CLE

Game Information

FirstEnergy Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • Cleveland, OH 44114
  • 77°
  • Line: CLE -3.0
  • Over/Under: 43
Capacity: 67,431
Down:2nd & 3
Ball on:CLE 23
Drive:11 plays, 57 yds11 plays, 57 yards, 5:15
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CLE 30
WIN %: 60.6
(6:32) (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short middle to K.Lee to CLV 23 for 7 yards (J.Collins).

Khari LeeBUF, TE, #88

3REC
24YDS
0TD

