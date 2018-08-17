Source: Packers WR Jake Kumerow avoids serious shoulder injury Jake Kumerow, who has had a strong preseason thus far for the Green Bay Packers, avoided a serious shoulder injury in Thursday's game, a source tells ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Bryant and Browns meet, talks still ongoing Dianna Russini reports that Dez Bryant's meeting with the Browns 'went well', but we shouldn't expect a decision until at least Sunday.

Helicopter flyover at Lambeau Field had police 'scrambling' Two helicopters that appeared over Lambeau Field after a first-quarter touchdown were U.S. Navy aircraft making a "side trip," according to a Green Bay police commander.

Raiders president eyes Reno as future training campsite Raiders president Marc Badain toured the University of Nevada and two Reno area high schools as potential future training campsites.

Pete Carroll says 'personal reasons' a factor in Marcus Smith's release Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said "some personal reasons" factored into Friday's surprising release of defensive end Marcus Smith. The team also made official its deal with outside linebacker/pass-rusher Erik Walden.