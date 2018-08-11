Win Probability 81.6%

MIN
DEN
MIN 81.6%

MIN

24

DEN

14

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN269
    • 61DEN

  • Turnovers

    • MIN1
    • 1DEN

  • Possession

    MINDEN
    10:0819:52

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN14
    • 1DEN

Game Information

Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Coverage: NFL
  • Denver, CO 80204
  • 82°
  • Line: MIN -1.0
  • Over/Under: 37
Capacity: 76,125

HALFTIME

MIN DEN 50 20 20 MIN DEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 81.6
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Vikings141024
Broncos01414
first QuarterMINDEN
TD
8:15
Stefon Diggs Pass From Kirk Cousins for 1 Yard, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
8 plays, 75 yards, 5:14
70
TD
1:36
Roc Thomas Pass From Trevor Siemian for 13 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
3 plays, 23 yards, 1:14
140
second QuarterMINDEN
FG
9:47
Daniel Carlson Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
3 plays, -3 yards, 1:43
170
TD
5:47
Royce Freeman 23 Yard Rush, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-M.King.
3 plays, 30 yards, 0:51
177
TD
4:59
Roc Thomas Pass From Trevor Siemian for 78 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
2 plays, 81 yards, 0:48
247
TD
1:39
Ryan Quigley 48 Yrd Punt, Isaiah McKenzie 78 Yrd Punt Return, MIN 15 Yrd Pnlty Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09
2414

