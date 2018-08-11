Win Probability 81.6%
|MIN
|DEN
MIN 81.6%
MIN
24
DEN
14
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN269
- 61DEN
Turnovers
- MIN1
- 1DEN
Possession10:0819:52MINDEN
1st Downs
- MIN14
- 1DEN
HALFTIME
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|14
|10
|24
|Broncos
|0
|14
|14
|first Quarter
|MIN
|DEN
TD
8:15
Stefon Diggs Pass From Kirk Cousins for 1 Yard, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
8 plays, 75 yards, 5:14
|7
|0
TD
1:36
Roc Thomas Pass From Trevor Siemian for 13 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
3 plays, 23 yards, 1:14
|14
|0
|second Quarter
|MIN
|DEN
FG
9:47
Daniel Carlson Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
3 plays, -3 yards, 1:43
|17
|0
TD
5:47
Royce Freeman 23 Yard Rush, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-M.King.
3 plays, 30 yards, 0:51
|17
|7
TD
4:59
Roc Thomas Pass From Trevor Siemian for 78 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
2 plays, 81 yards, 0:48
|24
|7
TD
1:39
Ryan Quigley 48 Yrd Punt, Isaiah McKenzie 78 Yrd Punt Return, MIN 15 Yrd Pnlty Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09
|24
|14
Latest from MIN @ DEN
Vikings defense looked awfully good in the first half despite giving up that 23-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter where it looked like Tashawn Bower and Eric Wilson went the wrong way in coverage. Denver only mustered one first down in the first half. We're seeing the beginnings of the defensive line rotation forming between Bower, Jaleel Johnson, David Perry, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Stephen Weatherly.
Stacy Coley had two nice catches, including a third-down grab and a 19-yard reception. He's been with the second-team offense in practice but could make a push into getting some reps with the starters. Laquon Treadwell's first half featured a lot of blocking assignments. He was only targeted one time by Trevor Siemian.
NFL
2018 NFC North Standings
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|10
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|17
