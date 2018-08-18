Rookie Jalyn Holmes gets in the game to start the 2nd half. Jaleel Johnson slides over to nose tackle, similar to the approach the VIkings took with him last week in Denver where he switched often on the interior. Mike Zimmer said Johnson's position flexibility can help them out on game day, allowing them to possible dress one DL because they can move Johnson around. "It's good for him because it is two different techniques when you are playing nose and when you are playing the three-technique," Zimmer said. "It is good for him to do both, and it allows us to see what he is doing better, is this better or is that better."