Win Probability 59.6%
|JAX
|MIN
MIN 59.6%
JAX
7
MIN
10
1st & 10 at JAX 46
(1:14) B.Wilds right end to JAX 47 for 1 yard (J.Johnson; I.Odenigbo).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- JAX243
- 148MIN
Turnovers
- JAX1
- 1MIN
Possession16:4027:40JAXMIN
1st Downs
- JAX13
- 12MIN
Game Information
- Minneapolis, MN
- Line: MIN -3.5
- Over/Under: 41
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jaguars
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Vikings
|3
|0
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|JAX
|MIN
FG
7:24
Kai Forbath Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 30 yards, 4:33
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|JAX
|MIN
TD
14:57
Leonard Fournette 1 Yard Rush, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-L.Cooke.
12 plays, 70 yards, 6:25
|7
|3
|third Quarter
|JAX
|MIN
TD
4:23
Mike Boone 1 Yard Rush, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-K.McDermott, Holder-R.Quigley.
6 plays, 74 yards, 3:33
|7
|10
Latest from JAX @ MIN
Rookie Jalyn Holmes gets in the game to start the 2nd half. Jaleel Johnson slides over to nose tackle, similar to the approach the VIkings took with him last week in Denver where he switched often on the interior. Mike Zimmer said Johnson's position flexibility can help them out on game day, allowing them to possible dress one DL because they can move Johnson around. "It's good for him because it is two different techniques when you are playing nose and when you are playing the three-technique," Zimmer said. "It is good for him to do both, and it allows us to see what he is doing better, is this better or is that better."
NFL
The Jaguars have out-gained the Vikings 191-67 but lead only 7-3 at halftime, largely because of 10 penalties for 110 yards. The defense has held Vikings QBs to just 6-of-15 passing for just 17 yards (Kirk Cousins was 3 of 8 for 12 yards). Most of the defensive starters played into the second quarter and the linebackers and some of the DL played the entire first half. Good showing for the unit, which is missing CB Jalen Ramsey, DE Dante Fowler, DT Taven Bryan. One of the players that stood out was CB Tyler Patmon. He started in Ramsey's place and had a tackle and two pass breakups.
Ugly first half for the Vikings offensively. Kirk Cousins went 3-for-8 for 12 yards in the first half in four separate drives. Vikings went 0-for-6 on third down and netted a total of 67 yards. Aside from Riley Reiff, who struggled this afternoon in limited action, the rest of the starting OL stayed in for the rest of the half and moved Aviante Collins to left tackle while Brian O'Neill entered the game at right tackle.
2018 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|10
|Indianapolis
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|17
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|31
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|24
2018 NFC North Standings
