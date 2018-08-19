Win Probability 93.9%

SEA
LAC
LAC 93.9%

SEA

6

LAC

21

4th & 3 at SEA 32

(8:02) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to LAC 19, Center-T.Ott. A.Scott to LAC 34 for 15 yards (J.Hall; J.Pugh). PENALTY on LAC-T.Brown, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at LAC 20.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SEA235
    • 213LAC

  • Turnovers

    • SEA1
    • 0LAC

  • Possession

    SEALAC
    21:4115:32

  • 1st Downs

    • SEA11
    • 13LAC

Game Information

StubHub Center
Coverage: NFL
StubHub Center
  • Carson, CA
  • Line: LAC -3.0
  • Over/Under: 40
Capacity: 27,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:LAC 10
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
SEA LAC 50 20 20 SEA LAC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 3 at SEA 32
WIN %: 93.9
(8:02) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to LAC 19, Center-T.Ott. A.Scott to LAC 34 for 15 yards (J.Hall; J.Pugh). PENALTY on LAC-T.Brown, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at LAC 20.

Artavis ScottLAC, WR, #10

1NO.
1.0AVG
1LONG
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NFL1234T
Seahawks6006
Chargers77721
first QuarterSEALAC
FG
11:08
Jason Myers Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 60 yards, 3:55
30
TD
5:52
Melvin Gordon 2 Yard Rush, R.Aguayo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Kaser.
9 plays, 70 yards, 5:13
37
FG
3:54
Sebastian Janikowski Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 77 yards, 2:00
67
second QuarterSEALAC
TD
1:54
Justin Jones 72 Yrd Punt Return, R.Aguayo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Kaser.
3 plays, 1 yard, 1:12
614
third QuarterSEALAC
TD
9:22
Mike Williams Pass From Geno Smith for 25 Yrds, R.Aguayo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-S.Tripucka.
9 plays, 78 yards, 5:38
621

NFL News