Win Probability 93.9%
|SEA
|LAC
LAC 93.9%
SEA
6
LAC
21
4th & 3 at SEA 32
(8:02) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to LAC 19, Center-T.Ott. A.Scott to LAC 34 for 15 yards (J.Hall; J.Pugh). PENALTY on LAC-T.Brown, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at LAC 20.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA235
- 213LAC
Turnovers
- SEA1
- 0LAC
Possession21:4115:32SEALAC
1st Downs
- SEA11
- 13LAC
Game Information
- Carson, CA
- Line: LAC -3.0
- Over/Under: 40
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Chargers
|7
|7
|7
|21
|first Quarter
|SEA
|LAC
FG
11:08
Jason Myers Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 60 yards, 3:55
|3
|0
TD
5:52
Melvin Gordon 2 Yard Rush, R.Aguayo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Kaser.
9 plays, 70 yards, 5:13
|3
|7
FG
3:54
Sebastian Janikowski Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 77 yards, 2:00
|6
|7
|second Quarter
|SEA
|LAC
TD
1:54
Justin Jones 72 Yrd Punt Return, R.Aguayo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-D.Kaser.
3 plays, 1 yard, 1:12
|6
|14
|third Quarter
|SEA
|LAC
TD
9:22
Mike Williams Pass From Geno Smith for 25 Yrds, R.Aguayo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Windt, Holder-S.Tripucka.
9 plays, 78 yards, 5:38
|6
|21
A mixed bag for the Seahawks' No. 1 offense in its six first-half possessions. Russell Wilson and Co. started well with consecutive field-goal drives of 55 and 60 yards, the first of which had an impressive Chris Carson touchdown run called back by a penalty that didn't seem to affect the play. But Carson fumbled at the goal line on the next possession -- that can't make Pete Carroll happy -- and the final three didn't yield any points either. Wilson was 13 of 21 for 193 yards, but evaluating his play is tough since he was under constant pressure. Right tackle Germain Ifedi was struggling big time in pass protection.
2018 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|32
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|26
|48
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|19
2018 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|31
|Oakland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|24
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|42
