A mixed bag for the Seahawks' No. 1 offense in its six first-half possessions. Russell Wilson and Co. started well with consecutive field-goal drives of 55 and 60 yards, the first of which had an impressive Chris Carson touchdown run called back by a penalty that didn't seem to affect the play. But Carson fumbled at the goal line on the next possession -- that can't make Pete Carroll happy -- and the final three didn't yield any points either. Wilson was 13 of 21 for 193 yards, but evaluating his play is tough since he was under constant pressure. Right tackle Germain Ifedi was struggling big time in pass protection.