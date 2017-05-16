Six NFL evaluators pick their favorite offseason moves

Insider

With the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cleveland selects Michigan S/LB Jabrill Peppers, the Browns' second pick of the first round after Myles Garrett. Field Yates explains how the Heisman finalist can fill countless roles for the Browns. (0:41)

With the 2017 NFL draft behind us, the bulk of notable player acquisitions are officially over. There are still unsigned veteran free agents who will find work, of course, plus extensions that will get done. And trades are always possible too. But the flurry of moves is over, and we're getting closer to the start of training camps across the league, which means it's a perfect opportunity to assess the offseason.

I asked six NFL coaches and personnel men to pick the best move -- hiring, signing, trade or draft pick -- by a team other than his own. The answers, including anonymous quotes on each, are below.

Cleveland's offensive line investments

Few teams have had a busier offseason than the Cleveland Browns, who began free agency with more cap space than any other team and had more draft capital to work with than any other franchise. The team had no shortage of holes on the roster, and the fortifying of one of the biggest is what drew praise from a front-office executive I talked to.

"I will say Cleveland's building of their offensive line," he said. "Not one move in particular but adding two starters in free agency and locking in their best young lineman."