        <
        >
          Insider

          Six NFL evaluators pick their favorite offseason moves

          play
          Peppers a dynamic choice for Browns (0:41)

          With the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cleveland selects Michigan S/LB Jabrill Peppers, the Browns' second pick of the first round after Myles Garrett. Field Yates explains how the Heisman finalist can fill countless roles for the Browns. (0:41)

          7:56 AM ET
          • Field YatesESPN Insider
            Close
              Field Yates has previous experience interning with the New England Patriots on both their coaching and scouting staffs. A graduate of Wesleyan University (CT), he is a regular contributor to ESPN Boston's Patriots coverage and ESPN Insider.
            Follow on Twitter

          With the 2017 NFL draft behind us, the bulk of notable player acquisitions are officially over. There are still unsigned veteran free agents who will find work, of course, plus extensions that will get done. And trades are always possible too. But the flurry of moves is over, and we're getting closer to the start of training camps across the league, which means it's a perfect opportunity to assess the offseason.

          I asked six NFL coaches and personnel men to pick the best move -- hiring, signing, trade or draft pick -- by a team other than his own. The answers, including anonymous quotes on each, are below.

          Cleveland's offensive line investments

          Few teams have had a busier offseason than the Cleveland Browns, who began free agency with more cap space than any other team and had more draft capital to work with than any other franchise. The team had no shortage of holes on the roster, and the fortifying of one of the biggest is what drew praise from a front-office executive I talked to.

          "I will say Cleveland's building of their offensive line," he said. "Not one move in particular but adding two starters in free agency and locking in their best young lineman."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.