The NFL's real most valuable QBs

Football is the ultimate team sport, and while the quarterback is the most important player, he still has only limited control of what his team does each game.

We wanted a way to isolate a quarterback's value when he threw or ran the ball relative to what the rest of his team did on every other play. The method for this was to collect data on expected points added (EPA) from ESPN Stats & Information research. Every play has an expected point total based on factors such as down, distance to go, field position, home-field advantage and time remaining. The higher the EPA, the more successful that play was at helping the team score the game's next points.

Basically, if a quarterback had a great season despite not getting much help from his team's running game or defense, then he'll have a much higher EPA relative to the team's EPA, showing his value, and suggesting that he needs more help around him. Even if the quarterback had an average individual season, a terrible team EPA will prove that he's likely far less of the problem than the rest of the team's flaws.

The following is a look at which 10 quarterbacks were the most valuable relative to their team's performance in 2016. Each quarterback's total EPA (on his passes and runs) was compared to the sum of his offense's EPA on plays not involving him (essentially the running game) and EPA from the defense, special teams and penalties. Only games in which that quarterback played were included in the data.

We want to stress that this is not a traditional value analysis, such as what one would look at to decide the league MVP (won by Matt Ryan last year). For example, Tom Brady did not make our top 10. While Brady's 128.0 EPA ranked fourth last season, Bill Belichick was still coaching the other 52 New England players too, and the team's 58.9 EPA was the highest amount of support any quarterback received last season. So Brady's EPA compared to his team's total was plus-69.2, which ranked 19th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks in 2016.

We should also note that measuring EPA on passing plays does separate the quarterback from his receivers or pass blockers. So this measurement filters out the quarterback from the running game, defense and special teams, but not from the rest of his team's pass offense.

We looked at the 10 most accurate quarterbacks on Monday and the 10 least accurate quarterbacks on Tuesday, using our C%+ metric. Next we moved on to the 10 quarterbacks who were the most aggressive (highest ALEX) on third downs in the regular season last season, and the least aggressive. Now, it's on to the QBs who added the most value to their team, based on EPA.

Note: Each quarterback's total EPA and his team's EPA is listed, and the rankings are out of 30 quarterbacks/teams.

QB EPA: plus-123.5 (fifth)

Team EPA: minus-122.1 (29th)

QB-added value: plus-245.6

The Saints have essentially given us the same season three years in a row: Drew Brees throws for the most yards in the NFL, the offense scores a ton of points, but the defense allows even more in a 7-9 finish. A worn-out version of Adrian Peterson may not do much for the running game, but that wasn't Brees' problem last year; New Orleans' non-QB offensive EPA was the fourth highest in the league. The issue is squarely on defense, where the Saints ranked 31st in EPA (minus-104.5) and became the fourth team in NFL history to allow at least 450 points in consecutive seasons. If Brees had even a mediocre defense, then the Saints would likely return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Drew Brees will be asked to shoulder a heavy load for the Saints in 2017, but what else is new? AP Photo/David Goldman