Louis Riddick clears up why he believes Rams QB Jared Goff is gearing up for a "comeback season," despite never being injured last year. (1:35)

With Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season fast approaching, we turn our attention to eight quarterbacks facing the most pressure to perform well.

The Jaguars already benched Bortles briefly this summer, an indication the 2014 first-round pick will not have a free pass in his fourth season. Jacksonville does not have a long-term alternative on its roster, but you can bet new Jaguars football boss Tom Coughlin will seek one after the season if Bortles falters.

Jacksonville, despite having picked up Bortles' fifth-year option for 2018, can extricate itself from the contract in the absence of a serious injury.

"I don't know if Bortles is ever going to throw it well enough," a former GM said before training camp opened. "When the season ends, I think they will be looking for a new quarterback."