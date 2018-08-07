QB trade-market reality check: 15 who could get moved

Insider

Teddy Bridgewater says he's excited to play the preseason opener, but is excited about every day because "it was taken away from me" two years ago. (0:28)

There's no great time during training camp for an NFL team to suddenly need a quarterback. That seems especially true this summer, now that the hottest QB trade candidate in recent years, Jimmy Garoppolo, is off the market.

While there are some interesting names to consider, decision-makers think the QB trade market is less appealing than usual.

"I looked at the group last week," an exec said, "and I thought it was one of the worst groups of backup quarterbacks that I could remember."

There still could be some aftershocks following an offseason that saw 10 starters from 2017 Week 1 games change teams (an 11th, Carson Palmer, retired). I've separated potential trade candidates into a few categories reflecting their appeal and availability, with one name standing above the rest.

Should be available and should have trade value

Teddy Bridgewater, New York Jets

The Jets signed the 25-year-old Bridgewater to a one-year, $6 million contract in March, before they knew which quarterback they might select in the draft. With bridge starter Josh McCown and No. 3 overall draft pick Sam Darnold on the roster, the Jets could conceivably trade Bridgewater, whose reconstructed knee has held up to this point in training camp.