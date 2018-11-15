NFL evaluators make picks on Week 11's best games

Field Yates and Mike Clay share their rankings for Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins heading into their MNF matchup against the Rams. (2:26)

ESPN senior writer Mike Sando asks NFL insiders to pick winners in select games each week. Three evaluators joined the panel for Week 11. This week's games: Packers-Seahawks, Cowboys-Falcons, Titans-Colts, Vikings-Bears and Chiefs-Rams.

Thursday: 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network | Point spread: SEA by 2.5 | Insiders pick: SEA (2/3)

The Packers' reconfigured secondary makes this an interesting matchup for reasons that usually do not come to mind when evaluating secondaries.

"Seattle is going to run the ball with physical backs, and the Packers have a bunch of corners playing in their secondary all over the place," one insider said. "Those guys usually do not love tackling. Pete [Carroll] is going to shove the ball right at them and it is going to be a significant challenge, especially in Seattle."

Seattle leads the NFL in most rushes (40) and most rushing yards (254) against teams with more than five defensive backs on the field. The Seahawks' average per carry (6.4) and success rate (43.8 percent) are also good in those matchups. Green Bay has faced the second-most rushes (70) and given up the second-most yards (338) when playing with more than five defensive backs.

"[Kentrell] Brice is clearly their best safety," another insider said. "I think they are now extremely weak at that position after trading [Ha Ha] Clinton-Dix."

The insider picking Green Bay said he thought the Packers were getting enough from their pass rush to put Russell Wilson in difficult situations. Six Green Bay players have combined for 10 sacks in the Packers' past three road games, including five against the Rams in Week 8.

Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have combined for 88 touchdown passes, 23 interceptions, a 99.5 passer rating and 60.7 Total QBR since the start of last season. Football being a team game, those impressive numbers have not translated to victories on a consistent basis. Barring a tie Thursday night, Wilson (13-12) or Rodgers (8-7-1) will be .500 over that span.