32 reporters answer Week 11's biggest fantasy questions

Mike Clay says he's liking Corey Davis as a fringe WR2 if the Titans can keep playing at the high level they've been at for the past 2 games. (1:20)

NFL Nation answers the biggest fantasy questions -- provided by ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay -- across the league for Week 11.

Scan through all 32 teams by division or click here to jump ahead to your team:

AFC EAST

Do you believe Zay Jones will sustain his big usage and production from Week 10 when Josh Allen returns?

Usage, yes. Production, probably not. The Bills have opted for a youth movement at wide receiver, reducing the snaps of Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes to season-low levels in a Week 10 win over the Jets. Jones, as one of the core young players the Bills are attempting to develop, should continue to see about 85 to 90 percent of snaps. However, Jones' receptions-per-target rate (56.5 percent) with Allen under center has been his lowest with any of the Bills' four quarterbacks. -- Mike Rodak

Editor's Picks Best, worst matchups at all fantasy positions Matchups are a driving force behind weekly lineup decisions in fantasy football. Here are the most and least favorable matchups at QB, RB, WR and TE for Week 11 in the NFL.

Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 Matthew celebrates the life of the great Stan Lee and offers his usual lineup-related advice for this week's games. 1 Related

Why has Kenny Stills seen such a dramatic dip in targets?

Stills has been a victim of Ryan Tannehill's injury. Brock Osweiler struggles against the blitz, and teams have been bringing pressure to put a damper on Miami's offense. Stills isn't 100 percent yet following a groin injury that caused him to miss a game, but he's healthy enough to make an impact. However, he is primarily a vertical receiver and hasn't had many opportunities to get open deep with Osweiler under center. That seems unlikely to change until Tannehill returns. -- Cameron Wolfe