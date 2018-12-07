Ranking individual NFL rookies is one thing; ranking their production as a unit is a completely different task in and of itself.

Pro Football Focus grades every player on every play of every game. We have ranked all 32 teams based on the overall grades generated by rookies (drafted and undrafted) through Week 13. While less playing time is not necessarily an indication of bad drafting -- and rather could be indicative of a stacked roster -- the number of snaps from rookies played a factor into how high, or how low, a team finds itself on the list of most productive rookie classes this season. That said, a high rookie snap count didn't guarantee a high ranking; the Raiders, for example, have the third-most rookie snaps (jump to our rookie snaps table) but ranked last in production.

Jump to a team:

No team has seen more snaps from its rookie class than the Browns have this season, with first-year players accounting for 3,694 snaps on both offense and defense. What puts the Browns at the top of the class though isn't just the quantity of play they've gotten out of their rookie class, but the quality, starting with the first pick in this past year's draft, Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is PFF's 14th-highest graded quarterback through the first 13 weeks of the season, and his 6.9 big-time throw percentage ranks fourth out of 36 quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes this season. (A big-time throw is a downfield, tight-window pass with the right amount of touch, velocity and ball placement.) Denzel Ward is the 11th-ranked cornerback this season in terms of PFF overall grade, while running back Nick Chubb ranks first among his positional peers.