Matthew Berry breaks down his top fantasy adds off the waiver wire at quarterback, running back and wide receiver for Week 16. (1:34)

Our panel of NFL Insiders predicts Week 16's biggest upsets, fantasy flops and potential sleepers.

Plus: Which quarterback expected to hit free agency after the season will receive the biggest payday, and which player should be the No. 1 draft pick in PPR-format fantasy leagues in 2019?

What's your top upset pick for Week 16?

Matt Bowen, NFL writer: Seahawks +2.5 over Chiefs. Seattle's home-field atmosphere and its running game will allow the Seahawks to control the tempo and limit possessions for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, while also creating more efficient passing situations for Russell Wilson. I'm calling for an old-school approach for the Seahawks to grab the upset win.

Dan Graziano, national NFL writer: Raiders +2.5 over Broncos. This week's Monday-night game could be the last game the Raiders ever play in Oakland. I have no idea what that means for the atmosphere, as there is no outer limit on either side of the possibility spectrum. I do know the Broncos are cooked, that at last check they were just about out of cornerbacks and receivers, that Derek Carr is playing well and that Jon Gruden will find a way to get his crew fired up about this weirdly historic event.