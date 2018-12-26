It's time for 2019 NFL predictions from league insiders as the new year approaches.

One year ago, insiders predicted Kirk Cousins would leave Washington, Carson Palmer would retire, Patrick Mahomes would become a starter and the Cleveland Browns would escape the AFC North basement. They predicted Bruce Arians would join the broadcast booth, Mitchell Trubisky would enjoy a big revival and the NFL would scrap or amend the Rooney Rule.

There were also a few big swings and misses. Sometimes, those were the most interesting predictions of all.

We begin the 2019 predictions with perhaps the wildest one of the bunch this year. A couple of insiders thought the idea was preposterous. Three others embraced it as plausible. All agreed that there could be veteran starting quarterbacks traded this coming offseason, even if there was division over whether Matthew Stafford's name was a plausible one to include.