Overheard at the NFL combine: Kyler Murray No. 1 and so much more

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyler Murray dominated the 2019 NFL scouting combine without throwing a pass. The Oklahoma quarterback stars in this space as well, headlining 12 compelling combine takeaways that could shake up the NFL this offseason.

Le'Veon Bell, Earl Thomas, Antonio Brown, Derek Carr and even Johnny Manziel make appearances. Oh, and don't forget about Josh Rosen. He's the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback -- right now, for sure.

Takeaway No. 1: There's a growing sense the Cardinals will, in fact, use the No. 1 overall pick for Murray despite having used a 2018 first-round pick for Josh Rosen.

Murray has gone from baseball prospect to potential No. 1 overall NFL pick in short order.

"Arizona is going to take Murray No. 1," a general manager said at the combine.

I asked the GM whether he was betting on it to happen, figuratively.

"I'm not betting," he replied. "I'm telling you, it's going to happen."