Top 100 NFL free agents for 2019: Ranking best players on market

Here's the good and the bad news in one sentence: The NFL's free-agency period is nearly upon us.

Teams and agents can begin negotiating Monday in advance of the official market opening on March 13. But there also just aren't many roster-changing players available.

Baked into this list are a number of long-standing market variables. Age is a major factor (the sweet spot is 26). Quarterbacks are overvalued for obvious reasons. Teams are more desperate for pass-rushers and outside receivers than they are for safeties or veteran running backs.

Let's look at the top 100 free agents on the market with all that in mind:

2018 team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Age entering 2019 season: 27

Bell sat out the entire 2018 season, losing $14.45 million in the process, to get to this point. It remains to be seen if teams will view him as a top-end playmaker with fresh legs, or a 27-year-old running back with 1,541 touches of wear and tear already baked into his body.

2. Nick Foles, QB

2018 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age: 30

The top free-agent quarterback available on the market appears likely to sign with the Jaguars, according to reports from ESPN and others. There, Foles would reunite with Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who was once his quarterback coach in Philadelphia.

3. Teddy Bridgewater, QB

2018 team: New Orleans Saints | Age: 26

Even after three seasons away from the field, Bridgewater still is young enough to be a longer-term starter. His 2018 preseason with the New York Jets (73.7 completion percentage, 316 yards, two touchdowns) was encouraging. Can his right knee hold up over 16 games? It hasn't been tested in that way, but almost any quarterback available in free agency comes with at least some drawback.

Trent Brown, who was taken in the seventh round by the 49ers in 2015, was traded to New England last April, and he was the Pats' left tackle in 2018. Courtesy David Silverman/New England Patriots

4. Trent Brown, OT

2018 team: New England Patriots | Age: 26

Brown started 16 games at left tackle for the Super Bowl champions after an offseason trade from the 49ers. At 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds, he is a formidable obstacle for opposing pass-rushers. And at his age and with his position flexibility, Brown will have many suitors.

5. Landon Collins, S

2018 team: New York Giants | Age: 25

A three-time Pro Bowler, Collins suffered an ill-timed shoulder injury that required surgery and at least four months of rehabilitation. Because he wasn't a first-round pick, Collins is a young free agent and the Giants elected not to use the franchise tag to retain him. Estimating value for safeties on the open market is tricky.