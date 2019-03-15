NFL free agency kicked off in a big way during the league's annual legal-tampering period, and now that deals are official, we can sift through the contracts to see which teams fared well and which did poorly.

Using Pro Football Focus grades to help evaluate each player and the deal he received, here are the most underrated and most overrated deals handed out so far:

FIVE UNDERRATED DEALS

The deal: Four years, $36 million, $12 million guaranteed

Why it's underrated: Injuries are the obvious reason why Hicks' deal paled in comparison to the new contracts for Kwon Alexander, Anthony Barr and C.J. Mosley, but when on the field, Hicks has been the best of the bunch. Even after his Achilles tear in 2017, Hicks played 775 snaps in 2018 and was the highest graded of the group. He has missed only 25 tackles for his entire career -- a figure Alexander has topped in single seasons -- and Hicks has proved to be good in coverage, something vitally important in today's NFL.

Former third-round pick Jordan Hicks played in only 19 total games the past two seasons. Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire