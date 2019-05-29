Offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

We're deep into another NFL offseason and that means report-card time has arrived.
Come for the grades, stay for the commentary from execs, evaluators and coaches throughout the league.
We've covered all 32 teams while fully aware that each organization, each market and each situation carries its own set of opportunities and challenges.
Arizona Cardinals
Grade: B
Execs predicted for months before the draft that the Cardinals would select quarterback Kyler Murray first overall. It was a move few could have envisioned one year ago, but an almost necessary one after the team named Kliff Kingsbury its head coach.
"It seemed like they were all over the board with convoluted moves, but there is a connection with the quarterback and the offensive guru and the system," a former general manager said. "It has a chance now, whereas before the draft, I would have said, 'No way.'"
The decision to make another coaching change without overhauling the front office means the Cardinals' first-year head coach inherits a seventh-year GM (Steve Keim) who has a winning record (52-43-1) but could be on less stable ground after three straight non-winning seasons and a 2018 DUI conviction.
"Wouldn't it be interesting if they had a new GM with Kingsbury and Murray?" an exec asked. "Maybe they do different things rather than signing all these old guys who have been cut."
Brooks Reed, 32, and Robert Alford, 30, were older cut players signed by Arizona before free agency opened. Other veteran additions included Terrell Suggs (36), Charles Clay (30) and J.R. Sweezy (30).
"I probably would have gone young with Kyler Murray," an evaluator said. "If they start poorly and it looks like they're going to miss the playoffs, what does a young coach say to Terrell Suggs?"
While execs generally did not like the way Arizona rushed out to sign recently cut players such as Alford, the Cardinals' roster could have been barren enough to justify such an approach.
"Whether you liked Kingsbury or not -- and I am a fan -- they went out and got him a team that he could succeed with," an exec said. "Even the veterans they signed, OK, they were trying to get some depth and eliminate some holes before the draft. Maybe they are not great, but you can at least line up and play with them. I get their strategy. And this coach, more than their last one, gives them a clear identity to build around."
Tannenbaum expects a lot of pressure on Kingsbury in Year 1
Mike Tannenbaum says Kliff Kingsbury will have a lot to learn in his first season as an NFL coach and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could be a key to his success.