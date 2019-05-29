Offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

The NFL Live crew breaks down the biggest question marks for the Giants, Jets and Steelers. (1:38)

We're deep into another NFL offseason and that means report-card time has arrived.

Come for the grades, stay for the commentary from execs, evaluators and coaches throughout the league.

We've covered all 32 teams while fully aware that each organization, each market and each situation carries its own set of opportunities and challenges.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

AFC East: BUF | MIA | NE | NYJ

AFC North: BAL | CIN | CLE | PIT

AFC South: HOU | IND | JAX | TEN

AFC West: DEN | KC | LAC | OAK

NFC East: DAL | NYG | PHI | WSH

NFC North: CHI | DET | GB | MIN

NFC South: ATL | CAR | NO | TB

NFC West: ARI | LAR | SF | SEA

Grade: B

Execs predicted for months before the draft that the Cardinals would select quarterback Kyler Murray first overall. It was a move few could have envisioned one year ago, but an almost necessary one after the team named Kliff Kingsbury its head coach.