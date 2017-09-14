Insider

Matthew Berry breaks down the players, including Tarik Cohen and Buck Allen, you should consider picking up for fantasy football. (1:10)

Need some help setting your lineup as the season's second week gets underway? NFL Nation reporters answer the biggest fantasy questions -- provided by ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay -- across the league for Week 2.

Note: Questions and answers for the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals, who play Thursday night, will be added when their game ends.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC East

Was tight end Charles Clay's massive 38 percent target share in Week 1 a fluke, or is he going to be Tyrod Taylor's go-to receiver?

Clay will play a significant role in the offense. I am not convinced either Jordan Matthews or Zay Jones will be able to consistently generate separation to get a larger share of targets from Taylor, who said after Sunday's game he thought Clay and running back LeSean McCoy offered matchup problems with the Jets. While Clay's share of the targets might remain high, however, his production might not be consistent. Taylor is entering a stretch of tougher games -- at Carolina, vs. Denver and at Atlanta -- in which the Bills' passing game has a good chance of being shut down. -- Mike Rodak

With DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills covered by Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett on the road against the Chargers, should we expect a big 2017 debut from Jarvis Landry in the slot?

The Dolphins' offense will be tough to predict for the first few games because quarterback Jay Cutler is still feeling out his new weapons. Don't expect Landry to put up his usual numbers because Cutler often looks deep. Play Parker over Landry for now. Cutler said in training camp that he's willing to throw to Parker even if he's covered because of his ability to win one-on-one jump balls. Look for Parker to get his share of opportunities regardless of the cornerbacks. -- James Walker